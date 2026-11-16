Eng. Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Infrastructure Development Sector at the DMT, said: The opening of these 12 new parks in Al Riyadh City and Shakhbout City reflects DMT’s continued focus on delivering integrated infrastructure that improves quality of life, strengthens social cohesion across the emirate, and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a preferred global residential destination. The parks were carefully planned and designed to provide safe, inclusive and sustainable public spaces that combine quality design with operational efficiency. They also provide residents with closer access to sports and recreational facilities, while supporting energy and water conservation and adding to the emirate’s green spaces in line with community needs.”