New parks feature cycling tracks, padel courts, fitness stations and children's play areas
Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced the opening of 12 new parks in Al Riyadh City and Shakhbout City, delivered with a budget of more than Dh 150 million. Together, they span more than 135,000 square metres, equivalent to 19 FIFA-certified football fields.
The multi-park project follows the Department’s recent initiatives for complete and integrated communities that provide safe and accessible outdoor recreational facilities for all age groups while fostering social and familial connections.
Eng. Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Infrastructure Development Sector at the DMT, said: The opening of these 12 new parks in Al Riyadh City and Shakhbout City reflects DMT’s continued focus on delivering integrated infrastructure that improves quality of life, strengthens social cohesion across the emirate, and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a preferred global residential destination. The parks were carefully planned and designed to provide safe, inclusive and sustainable public spaces that combine quality design with operational efficiency. They also provide residents with closer access to sports and recreational facilities, while supporting energy and water conservation and adding to the emirate’s green spaces in line with community needs.”
Ahmed Fadhel Al Mehairbi, Director General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, affirmed that Abu Dhabi City Municipality plays a pivotal role in managing public spaces, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s vision of building more vibrant and connected communities. He noted that the opening of 12 new parks in Al Riyadh and Shakhbout City during the Year of the Family reaffirms the commitment of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and its affiliated entities to providing environments that promote family well-being, strengthen community cohesion and enhance quality of life.
He further emphasised that maintaining these parks is a shared responsibility between the Municipality and the community, helping ensure their sustainability and continued benefit to families, the wider community and future generations.
More than 3,129 native trees were planted as part of the projects’ landscaping across 87,200 square metres of green spaces; which includes seven parks in Al Riyadh City with a total land space of 100,000 square metres and five parks in Shakhbout City spanning a total area of 37,000 square metres.
Parkgoers can enjoy a comprehensive range of sports and recreational facilities, including padel and multi-use courts, volleyball and badminton areas, a cycling track, fitness stations and children’s play areas, complemented by picnic tables and drinking water facilities, alongside energy-efficient lighting and eco-friendly irrigation systems that reflect DMT’s commitment to environmental sustainability.
The 12 new parks are the latest amenities developed by the Department, following the reopening of Al Khalidiyah Park in March, and the opening of 16 new parks in Al Shamkha and 33 parks in Mohammed Bin Zayed City in 2025.
Last year, an additional budget of Dh 42 billion was announced for Abu Dhabi’s Liveability Strategy to support the implementation of multiple projects to elevate liveability standards across the emirate’s neighbourhoods.