Four new neighbourhood parks completed as municipality expands green and leisure spaces
Abu Dhabi City Municipality planted more than 14 million seasonal flowers and completed a series of park and green-space projects in 2025 as part of efforts to enhance quality of life and improve the city’s urban landscape.
According to the municipality’s recently issued annual achievements report, the flowers were planted across Abu Dhabi city and the mainland, creating coordinated landscaping displays designed to reflect the emirate’s urban identity and enhance the experience of residents and visitors.
The municipality also carried out several projects to upgrade public parks, including improvements to Al Bahia Park. The project involved renewing flooring and playground equipment, installing modern lighting columns and adding rubberised surfaces in line with high quality standards.
The upgrades are aimed at providing visitors with more integrated recreational and sporting facilities.
Four new neighbourhood parks, known as “Fareej Parks”, were also completed in Al Falah, Al Samha, Al Rahba and Al Bahia with funding from the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an.
The parks feature multi-purpose sports courts, padel courts, children’s play areas, fitness facilities and seating and relaxation areas.
The municipality said the projects were designed to strengthen community connections, encourage healthier lifestyles and provide recreational and sporting facilities that meet the needs of different segments of society.