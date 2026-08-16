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Abu Dhabi plants more than 14 million seasonal flowers, develops new parks

Four new neighbourhood parks completed as municipality expands green and leisure spaces

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The municipality also carried out several projects to upgrade public parks, including improvements to Al Bahia Park. The project involved renewing flooring and playground equipment, installing modern lighting columns and adding rubberised surfaces in line with high quality standards.
The municipality also carried out several projects to upgrade public parks, including improvements to Al Bahia Park. The project involved renewing flooring and playground equipment, installing modern lighting columns and adding rubberised surfaces in line with high quality standards.
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Abu Dhabi City Municipality planted more than 14 million seasonal flowers and completed a series of park and green-space projects in 2025 as part of efforts to enhance quality of life and improve the city’s urban landscape.

According to the municipality’s recently issued annual achievements report, the flowers were planted across Abu Dhabi city and the mainland, creating coordinated landscaping displays designed to reflect the emirate’s urban identity and enhance the experience of residents and visitors.

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The municipality also carried out several projects to upgrade public parks, including improvements to Al Bahia Park. The project involved renewing flooring and playground equipment, installing modern lighting columns and adding rubberised surfaces in line with high quality standards.

The upgrades are aimed at providing visitors with more integrated recreational and sporting facilities.

Four new neighbourhood parks, known as “Fareej Parks”, were also completed in Al Falah, Al Samha, Al Rahba and Al Bahia with funding from the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an.

The parks feature multi-purpose sports courts, padel courts, children’s play areas, fitness facilities and seating and relaxation areas.

The municipality said the projects were designed to strengthen community connections, encourage healthier lifestyles and provide recreational and sporting facilities that meet the needs of different segments of society.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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