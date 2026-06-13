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Al Ain opens Al Reef Park, a new community hub with sports courts and family amenities

New 119,000-square-metre park features cycling tracks, a theatre and more

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Located on Abu Aseerah bin Al Harith Street, the park has been designed to serve residents of all ages, offering a mix of sports, leisure and community facilities.
Located on Abu Aseerah bin Al Harith Street, the park has been designed to serve residents of all ages, offering a mix of sports, leisure and community facilities.
WAM

Al Ain: Al Ain City Municipality has completed Al Reef Park project, a new public recreation and community facility covering more than 119,000 square metres in the Al Reef area. 

Located on Abu Aseerah bin Al Harith Street, the park has been designed to serve residents of all ages, offering a mix of sports, leisure and community facilities aimed at promoting outdoor activity and healthy living.

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Saleh Al Aryani, Director of Project Implementation at Al Ain City Municipality, said the development includes four sports courts comprising two multi-purpose courts, a football pitch and a volleyball court. The park also features two children's play areas and seven fitness zones.

In addition, the facility includes separate cycling tracks for children and adults, alongside a 1.4-kilometre walking track designed to encourage physical activity among residents and visitors.

The park has also been equipped with a community events theatre, 10 shaded seating areas, a reception centre, a café, prayer facilities and public restrooms, providing what municipal officials described as a family-friendly environment that supports both recreation and social interaction.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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