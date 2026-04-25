The process involves covering soil with clear plastic sheets that let sunlight in
Al Ain: Al Ain City Municipality has introduced a solar soil sterilisation project, positioning it as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional chemical treatments, as part of its efforts to improve soil quality and manage green spaces more sustainably.
The initiative uses solar energy to raise soil temperatures to levels that eliminate plant diseases and weed seeds, reducing the need for chemical pesticides and limiting environmental impact.
According to Al Yazia Rashid Al Neyadi, project manager, the process involves covering soil with transparent plastic sheets that allow sunlight to penetrate while trapping heat for a period of two to four weeks.
The method is supported by careful monitoring of moisture and temperature levels, as well as the use of approved organic and chemical fertilisers to enhance the effectiveness of the treatment.
The municipality said the technique offers several benefits, including improved soil fertility, increased biological activity and reduced spread of pests and plant diseases. It also contributes to better plant growth and lowers long-term operational costs by decreasing reliance on chemical inputs.
The municipality said it would continue to develop and adopt similar initiatives aimed at improving environmental quality and enhancing Al Ain’s position as a centre for agricultural innovation.