GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Environment

Al Ain launches solar soil sterilisation to boost sustainable farming 

The process involves covering soil with clear plastic sheets that let sunlight in

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The initiative uses solar energy to raise soil temperatures to levels that eliminate plant diseases and weed seeds, reducing the need for chemical pesticides and limiting environmental impact.
The initiative uses solar energy to raise soil temperatures to levels that eliminate plant diseases and weed seeds, reducing the need for chemical pesticides and limiting environmental impact.
WAM

Al Ain: Al Ain City Municipality has introduced a solar soil sterilisation project, positioning it as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional chemical treatments, as part of its efforts to improve soil quality and manage green spaces more sustainably.

The initiative uses solar energy to raise soil temperatures to levels that eliminate plant diseases and weed seeds, reducing the need for chemical pesticides and limiting environmental impact. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to Al Yazia Rashid Al Neyadi, project manager, the process involves covering soil with transparent plastic sheets that allow sunlight to penetrate while trapping heat for a period of two to four weeks. 

The method is supported by careful monitoring of moisture and temperature levels, as well as the use of approved organic and chemical fertilisers to enhance the effectiveness of the treatment.

The municipality said the technique offers several benefits, including improved soil fertility, increased biological activity and reduced spread of pests and plant diseases. It also contributes to better plant growth and lowers long-term operational costs by decreasing reliance on chemical inputs.

The municipality said it would continue to develop and adopt similar initiatives aimed at improving environmental quality and enhancing Al Ain’s position as a centre for agricultural innovation.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Three fires at Borouge plant after air defence interception debris, operations halted

Three fires controlled at Abu Dhabi’s Borouge plant

1m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

KHDA, UAE schools respond after exam cancellations

5m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

UK's OxfordAQA cancels IGCSE and A Level exams in UAE

2m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

UK’s Pearson cancels May/June 2026 exams in UAE

1m read