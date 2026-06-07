Emergency IAEA meeting follows attack that caused no radiological impact
Vienna: The UAE has urged the international community to strengthen protections for civilian nuclear infrastructure after a terrorist drone attack targeting the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, warning that assaults on peaceful nuclear facilities pose a serious threat to regional and global security.
Speaking during an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Abdullah Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, said the attack involved drones launched from Iraqi territory and targeted the Barakah facility, striking an electrical generator outside the plant's inner perimeter.
No injuries were reported and there was no impact on radiation safety levels, according to Emirati authorities.
The emergency session was convened following a request submitted by Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia. During the meeting, IAEA member states praised the UAE's handling of the incident, commending national authorities for what they described as a transparent and responsible response.
Delegates also welcomed the country's close cooperation with the Vienna-based agency and its adherence to international nuclear safety and security standards.
Balalaa condemned the attack in the strongest terms, describing it as a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to national security.
"Targeting peaceful nuclear power plants constitutes a clear violation of international law, the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law," he said, warning that such actions could have severe consequences for civilians, the environment and regional stability.
He stressed that the extraordinary session was not solely about the incident involving the UAE but about protecting the credibility and integrity of the global nuclear safety and security regime.
"The protection of peaceful nuclear facilities is a well-established international principle and a collective responsibility shared by the international community," he said.
Balalaa warned that attacks on civilian nuclear infrastructure carry risks that extend far beyond national borders, potentially resulting in humanitarian, environmental and economic consequences.
He added that the absence of radiological damage in the Barakah incident should not diminish the seriousness of the attack.
According to the UAE, all reactor units at Barakah remained in a safe and stable condition throughout the incident. National authorities immediately implemented safety procedures in accordance with international standards and under the IAEA safeguards framework.
Radiation levels remained within normal ranges and no radioactive effects were detected, officials said.
The meeting followed a visit earlier this week by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi to the UAE. During his trip, Grossi visited the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant and met Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The UAE said the visit reflected continued international confidence in its peaceful nuclear programme and highlighted the strategic partnership between the country and the IAEA.
Balalaa thanked Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia for supporting the request to convene the emergency meeting and expressed appreciation to member states that had voiced solidarity with the UAE.
He also welcomed efforts to issue a joint statement reaffirming support for the country and underscoring the importance of protecting peaceful nuclear facilities from hostile acts and military threats.
The UAE, he said, would not compromise on the protection of its sovereignty and security, adding that it reserves all sovereign, legal, diplomatic and military rights to respond to threats or hostile acts in accordance with international law.
Concluding his remarks, Balalaa called on the international community to condemn attacks on civilian nuclear infrastructure and strengthen efforts to protect peaceful nuclear facilities while maintaining confidence in nuclear energy as a contributor to energy security, sustainable development and economic prosperity.
The UAE also reaffirmed its full support for the IAEA and its commitment to working with the agency and member states to promote the highest global standards of nuclear safety, security and safeguards.