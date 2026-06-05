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Qatar reiterates condemnation of attack on UAE's Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

Qatar backs UAE, warns Barakah attack endangers civilians, environment and region

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GCC security indivisible, Qatar says as it denounces assault on peaceful nuclear site
GCC security indivisible, Qatar says as it denounces assault on peaceful nuclear site
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The State of Qatar has reiterated its strong condemnation of the attack targeting the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE, describing it as a violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and the fundamental principles of nuclear safety and security, Qatar News Agency reported.

The position was outlined by Jassim Yaqoub Al Hammadi, the State of Qatar's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Vienna, during an emergency session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

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The session was convened at the request of several Arab member states to discuss the implications of the attack on the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

Ambassador Al Hammadi noted that Qatar joined a joint statement delivered by the UAE's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. He added that Qatar also participated in another statement presented during the meeting.

He expressed appreciation to the Arab members of the Board of Governors -Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and Morocco- for requesting the emergency session and leading consultations ahead of the meeting.

The ambassador reiterated Qatar's strong condemnation of the unprovoked attack, which was reportedly carried out by armed factions from Iraq using drones, and reaffirmed the State's full solidarity with the government and people of the UAE.

He stressed that the security of the UAE is an integral part of the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and the wider region.

Ambassador Al Hammadi emphasised that targeting peaceful nuclear facilities constitutes a violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the principles of nuclear safety and security enshrined in the IAEA Statute and relevant resolutions.

He warned that attacks on operational nuclear facilities pose serious risks to civilians, the environment, and regional and international security, and could potentially result in radiological consequences.

He commended the IAEA for its swift response in monitoring developments, assessing the impact of the attack, and supporting emergency preparedness and response efforts. He also praised IAEA Director General for his continued attention to nuclear safety and security issues.

The ambassador welcomed the Director General's reaffirmation that nuclear facilities and infrastructure essential to nuclear safety must never be targeted in military operations under any circumstances.

He underscored that the protection of civilian nuclear infrastructure is a well-established international principle that must be respected without exception. Safeguarding such facilities, he said, is not only a national responsibility but also a collective obligation of the international community.

Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Al Hammadi stressed that dialogue, diplomacy, and adherence to international law, the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter, and relevant international resolutions remain the only sustainable path toward achieving lasting peace and stability in the region and addressing the root causes of crises.

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