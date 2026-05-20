‘No catastrophe’ but a ‘Red Line’: UN Security Council condemns attack on UAE's Barakah nuclear plant

Barakah attack: Absence of gravel consequences does not lessen gravity of attack
The UN Security Council members strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, and emphasised the grave risks associated with targeting nuclear facilities.
The UAE also joined the Council members in calling for ensuring full accountability.
Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, earlier told the United Nations Security Council that while an attack on the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant caused no immediate radiological harm, the incident must not be downplayed.
Addressing an emergency session, Mohamed Abushahab said: “There were no injuries nor was there radiological release. The Barakah nuclear power plant remains safe, stable and operational, supplying up to 25% of the UAE‘s clean electricity. This plant produces more than 40 terawatt-hours of energy annually, powering our homes, hospitals, and industries.”
He stressed, however, that: “The absence of catastrophic consequences should not diminish the gravity of this attack.”
Abushahab described threats and attacks targeting nuclear facilities as a “red line” for the UAE, warning that such actions carry risks far beyond national borders.
Echoing the concern, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN told the Council that nuclear installations should never be targeted, referring to the May 17 incident.
He warned that such “reckless actions” could cause irreversible civilian harm, severe environmental damage, and threaten global peace and security.
He urged all sides to de-escalate tensions and exercise maximum restraint, cautioning that any further escalation would have consequences extending well beyond the region.
Ambassador Abu Shehab stated: "The deliberate targeting of civilian facilities constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, and attacks on nuclear facilities designated for peaceful purposes represent a violation of utmost gravity."
The state affirmed that civilian nuclear facilities must not be a target for attacks or a means of escalation under any circumstances.