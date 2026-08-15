As he tells it, it was his wife who was the real animal lover, at first. "I didn't have much insight," he admits frankly, adding that the couple already had four cats at home. But three years ago, that changed. He came across Duke, a pug who had been abandoned in a villa, left behind by a tenant moving from one house to another, shut in a building with no air-conditioning. The reality of the situation was crushing, and the couple took Duke into their home, and their hearts. "He has been with us for over two years now," Charlie says.