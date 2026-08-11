Stray’s painful ordeal ends in rescue, surgery and planned adoption in Abu Dhabi
A stray cat in Abu Dhabi whose condition caught attention in an Instagram video has already been rescued and is now receiving veterinary treatment.
The video, shared by the UAE Animals community on Instagram, showed the cat with what appeared to be an infected tail and an injured paw. Gulf News reached out to find out more about the animal’s condition and learned that rescuers had already managed to get him to safety.
Rescuer Sheema Lama said the cat was found at the back of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) and was difficult to approach because of his condition.
“I went there, he is very aggressive, because of the pain. I have been trying to catch him for two weeks, so yesterday, I could not take him,” Lama said.
The cat’s aggression made the rescue particularly challenging. Lama said she sought help from another experienced rescuer named Mary Grace Sotto, including Microchipped Abu Dhabi. They went to the location at around 1pm and managed to catch him using a net.
Once rescued, the cat was taken to the vet at Aleef Vet Clinic,, where he was assessed and given medication. Lama said he has an infection affecting his tail, while his right hind leg requires surgery. The cat will be under treatment for two weeks at the vet.
The veterinary team also plans to neuter him as part of his treatment.
For now, the cat is staying under veterinary care while he recovers. Lama expects to take him home after two or three days, once his immediate treatment is complete.
And the plan is not simply to nurse him back to health and return him to the streets. Lama said she intends to adopt him.
“I can handle his aggression, I have quite a few cats,” she said.
The cat’s story has since taken a more hopeful turn, moving from an injured stray struggling on the streets to an animal receiving medical care and, once treatment is complete, a potential permanent home.