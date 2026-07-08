Abu Dhabi launches Rare Diseases Centre of Excellence to speed up diagnosis and treatment

DoH, AstraZeneca and PureHealth partner to advance research and specialised patient care
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), AstraZeneca and PureHealth have signed an agreement to activate a Rare Diseases Centre of Excellence in Abu Dhabi, strengthening the emirate’s efforts to improve diagnosis, treatment and research for patients living with rare diseases.
The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the sidelines of the BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego, USA.
The new centre will focus on the diagnosis, treatment, follow-up care, research and education related to rare metabolic, kidney and blood disorders. It will also bring together healthcare professionals, researchers and industry partners to improve patient care while supporting scientific innovation.
Dr Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at DoH, said the partnership builds on Abu Dhabi’s integrated healthcare ecosystem and strengthens the emirate’s position as a centre for life sciences.
She said the collaboration with AstraZeneca and PureHealth will help accelerate innovation in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases while improving the lives of patients and their families.
Sameh El Fangary, Gulf Country President at AstraZeneca, said rare diseases affect relatively small numbers of people, but their impact on patients, families and society is significant.
He said the partnership aims to combine AstraZeneca’s global expertise with Abu Dhabi’s advanced healthcare system to ensure patients receive early diagnosis and appropriate care throughout their treatment journey.
The agreement builds on an earlier partnership signed between DoH and AstraZeneca during the BIO International Convention in 2024, with PureHealth now joining to help establish and operate the centre.
Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said patients with rare diseases often face long and difficult journeys before receiving the right diagnosis and treatment.
She said the new partnership brings together expertise, innovation and collaboration to strengthen specialised care in the UAE while helping shape the future of healthcare for patients with rare diseases.
Under the agreement, the three organisations will work together to develop an integrated model covering diagnosis, treatment and long-term patient care. The collaboration will also focus on improving access to specialised services, advancing clinical research and trials, generating real-world evidence, and expanding education and training programmes for healthcare professionals.
A joint governance framework will also be established to oversee the implementation of the initiative and ensure its long-term success.
Officials said the partnership combines DoH’s regulatory leadership, PureHealth’s healthcare network and AstraZeneca’s scientific expertise to create a comprehensive model for rare disease care that could benefit patients across the UAE and the wider region.