Abu Dhabi Biobank partners with BioTwin to advance AI-powered preventive healthcare

AI-powered virtual twins to boost early disease detection and precision care in UAE
Abu Dhabi Biobank has signed a strategic partnership with BioTwin to expand the use of artificial intelligence-powered Virtual Human Twin technology in the UAE, supporting early disease detection, prevention and precision healthcare.
The agreement was announced on the sidelines of the BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego, California. Abu Dhabi Biobank is a joint initiative between the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and M42.
The partnership will combine BioTwin’s AI-powered Virtual Human Twin technology with Abu Dhabi Biobank’s biological, genomic and clinical data to help researchers better understand diseases, strengthen clinical research and support more personalised healthcare.
The first phase of the collaboration will focus on multi-cancer screening, with the aim of identifying diseases earlier and improving prevention strategies.
Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said the partnership builds on Abu Dhabi’s efforts to become a global centre for life sciences and healthcare innovation.
“Abu Dhabi has successfully built a global living lab for intelligent life sciences. By bringing together genomics, advanced health data and real-world evidence, we have created an ecosystem that supports predictive, preventive and personalised healthcare,” she said.
She added that the collaboration strengthens the emirate’s position as a global destination for developing and testing the next generation of healthcare solutions.
Albarah El-Khani, Chief Operating Officer of Integrated Health Solutions at M42, said the partnership highlights the growing role of biobanking in supporting precision medicine.
“Abu Dhabi Biobank provides access to high-quality biological samples, data and research infrastructure that support earlier disease detection and personalised prevention,” he said.
He added that combining these capabilities with BioTwin’s technology will help develop more advanced healthcare models across the UAE.
BioTwin Founder and Chief Executive Officer Louis-Philippe Noel said Abu Dhabi has created one of the world’s most advanced precision health ecosystems.
“This partnership gives us the opportunity to expand Human Virtual Twin technology to support earlier detection, long-term health monitoring and a more proactive approach to healthcare,” he said.
BioTwin’s platform combines home-based blood sample collection, multi-biomarker analysis and artificial intelligence to create virtual health models that monitor changes in a person’s health over time.
Officials said the partnership also creates opportunities for future clinical research, healthcare innovation and commercial applications, supporting Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision of shifting healthcare from treating illness to preventing disease before it develops.