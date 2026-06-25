Abu Dhabi launches GCC’s first commercially scaled biotech shared lab

New facility to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional life sciences hub
Abu Dhabi: Masdar City has unveiled Biosphere Labs, the GCC’s first commercially scaled shared laboratory facility, in a move aimed at accelerating biotechnology innovation and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to become a global life sciences hub.
Developed in partnership with M42 and Attentive Science, the new facility was announced during the BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego, United States, and is designed to address one of the biggest challenges facing researchers and biotechnology companies: access to advanced laboratory infrastructure.
Biosphere Labs provides start-ups, researchers and life sciences companies with immediate access to specialist laboratory space, advanced scientific equipment, operational support services and industry networks. By eliminating the need for substantial upfront investment in laboratory facilities, the platform is expected to reduce the time, cost and complexity involved in launching and scaling scientific ventures.
The launch marks another milestone in Abu Dhabi’s efforts to build a globally competitive life sciences sector and reinforces Masdar City’s role as a centre for innovation, research and advanced technology development.
The facility complements the emirate’s Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) cluster, which was launched in 2025 and operates from Masdar City. The cluster was established to create an integrated ecosystem for medical research, pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology development and healthcare innovation.
Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, said the emirate has built a collaborative ecosystem that brings together healthcare, research, investment and innovation.
“Biosphere Labs strengthens that ecosystem by providing researchers, start-ups and biotechnology companies with the infrastructure needed to build, test and scale new technologies within Abu Dhabi’s living lab for intelligent life sciences,” she said.
“By reducing barriers to scientific research and innovation, facilities such as Biosphere Labs help translate promising discoveries into practical solutions that can improve health outcomes for communities in Abu Dhabi and around the world.”
Ahmed Baghoum, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar City, described the launch as a defining moment in the city’s life sciences journey.
“Biosphere Labs is proof of what becomes possible when the foundations, partnerships, infrastructure and policy are built with intention,” he said.
“Masdar City was designed to be a test bed where new ideas are not only imagined but demonstrated. Through this facility, we are creating the conditions for scientific innovation by removing barriers, attracting global expertise and providing researchers and biotechnology companies with the platform they need to develop, test and scale breakthrough solutions.”
Dr Fahed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer of M42 Integrated Health Solutions, said the facility would accelerate the transition of scientific discoveries from laboratories to practical applications.
“By providing immediate access to world-class laboratory infrastructure and scientific capabilities, we are helping researchers and companies move more quickly from discovery to real-world impact,” he said.
“At M42, we believe innovation thrives when expertise, technology and infrastructure come together, and Biosphere Labs creates exactly that environment.”
For Attentive Science, which will operate the facility, the launch represents the culmination of more than two years of collaboration aimed at establishing Abu Dhabi as a globally recognised biotechnology and life sciences destination.
Tareq Abu-Nadi, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Attentive Science, said the project demonstrates the power of collaboration between government, academia and industry.
“Biosphere Labs creates a platform where innovators can focus on scientific discovery from day one while contributing to the development of new technologies, therapies and intellectual property with global impact,” he said.
The facility joins a growing ecosystem of life sciences organisations already operating within Masdar City, including M42, the Abu Dhabi Biobank, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies and Insilico Medicine.
As the UAE continues to expand investment in biotechnology, precision medicine and healthcare innovation, the launch of Biosphere Labs underscores Abu Dhabi’s determination to become a leading regional and international centre for scientific research, advanced healthcare solutions and life sciences entrepreneurship.