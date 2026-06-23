Why NRIs should have a health insurance strategy for their parents in India

Many NRIs remain unprepared for healthcare costs for senior citizens back home in India
There comes a moment when the definition of taking care of family changes without much warning. That moment often arrives with particular weight for Gulf NRIs. The combination of distance, higher earnings and deep family responsibility creates a sense of obligation that those living closer to home may not experience as intensely.
In your twenties and thirties, taking care of family may mean sending money home, helping with household expenses or funding a sibling's education. But as parents grow older, the concern shifts. Conversations that once revolved around careers and grandchildren increasingly include doctor visits, medications, health check-ups and the occasional hospital stay.
Most NRIs recognise this reality. Yet many remain unprepared for one aspect of it: healthcare costs.
Part of the reason is psychological. Nobody likes to imagine a parent falling ill. The other reason is practical. Healthcare expenses often arrive gradually before they arrive suddenly. A few tests become regular consultations. A manageable condition becomes a hospitalisation. What seemed routine turns into a significant financial commitment.
This challenge is becoming more relevant every year. India's life expectancy now exceeds 70 years. While longer lifespans are a positive development, they also mean more years during which people may require ongoing treatment and age-related medical care.
At the same time, healthcare inflation continues to outpace general inflation. Medical inflation in India is estimated to range between 10% and 14% annually, among the highest in Asia. For a Gulf-based family, a cardiac procedure that costs ₹3–8 lakh today could cost substantially more just a few years from now. Cardiac treatments, cancer care, joint replacements and critical care admissions can easily run into several lakhs, particularly at private hospitals in major cities.
For families living in the UAE and across the GCC, distance adds another layer of complexity.
When a medical emergency occurs, the first instinct is often to transfer money and book the next flight home. But anyone who has managed a parent's hospitalisation from another country knows the challenge is rarely just financial. It is logistical, emotional and time-sensitive.
Consider a Dubai-based professional whose father is suddenly admitted following a cardiac episode. Funds can be transferred quickly, but arranging admission, coordinating with doctors, handling approvals and making treatment decisions remotely can still be overwhelming.
This is where cashless treatment becomes invaluable. Instead of family members arranging funds at admission, the hospital coordinates directly with the insurer. When an emergency strikes late at night and you're thousands of kilometres away, that difference matters enormously. Having a policy with strong cashless support can reduce delays and allow families to focus on care rather than immediate financial arrangements.
This is why having a healthcare strategy matters.
When evaluating health insurance options, many people focus primarily on premiums. While cost matters, the more important question is whether the policy will work well when it is actually needed.
Comparing plans from abroad can feel overwhelming, but when you look at Health Insurance plans on Policybazaar– you can evaluate multiple insurers on a single screen. You can easily filter by cover amount, waiting periods, and local network hospitals without coordinating across time zones. Ultimately, having the right coverage matters far more than marginal savings on your annual premium.
Timing is equally important. Many families begin exploring insurance only after a diagnosis or hospital visit. By then, options may be limited, waiting periods may apply and premiums may be significantly higher.
The reality is that healthcare planning for parents can no longer be postponed indefinitely. India's ageing population, rising medical costs and growing prevalence of chronic illnesses have made medical preparedness an essential part of financial planning.
When reviewing a policy, focus on factors such as the hospital network in your parents' city, availability of cashless treatment at their preferred hospitals, waiting periods for pre-existing conditions and whether the sum insured is genuinely adequate for today's healthcare costs.
For NRIs, this is not simply about buying insurance. It is about creating a safety net before it is required. You may not be present for every appointment or every decision, but you can ensure that when something serious happens, choices are guided by what is best for your parents – not by what can be arranged at short notice from another time zone.