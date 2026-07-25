Walk-in facility available on July 25 for urgent applications
The Consulate General of India in Dubai has announced emergency services for issuing NRI certificates in view of upcoming college admission deadlines in India.
The consulate said a limited walk-in facility will be available on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 8.30am to 12pm at its Dubai premises.
The emergency service will accept applications only from applicants whose deadline for submitting documents falls on or before July 31, 2026.
Applicants must submit the completed NRI certificate application form along with all required documents listed in the form and an employment certificate.
The consulate advised applicants to enter through Gate No. 1 and arrive early, as applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Applications submitted after 12pm will not be accepted, it said.
The Consulate General of India in Dubai said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates if additional assistance or changes to the service are required.