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Dubai Indian Consulate announces three-day closure from July 17

Services suspended due to road maintenance work at Consulate complex

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Passport, visa and attestation services at the Consulate General of India in Dubai will resume on July 20.
Passport, visa and attestation services at the Consulate General of India in Dubai will resume on July 20.

Dubai: The Consulate General of India in Dubai has announced that its premises will remain closed from Friday, July 17, to Sunday, July 19, 2026, due to road maintenance work being carried out by the relevant authorities within the Consulate complex.

As a result, passport, visa and attestation services at the Consulate General of India in Dubai will remain suspended during the three-day closure.

The Consulate said the services will resume on Monday, July 20, 2026. Appointments for that day will open at 8pm on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

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The mission also clarified that passport, visa and attestation services at the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi will remain operational on Friday, July 17, 2026, providing an alternative for applicants requiring urgent consular services.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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