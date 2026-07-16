Services suspended due to road maintenance work at Consulate complex
Dubai: The Consulate General of India in Dubai has announced that its premises will remain closed from Friday, July 17, to Sunday, July 19, 2026, due to road maintenance work being carried out by the relevant authorities within the Consulate complex.
As a result, passport, visa and attestation services at the Consulate General of India in Dubai will remain suspended during the three-day closure.
The Consulate said the services will resume on Monday, July 20, 2026. Appointments for that day will open at 8pm on Sunday, July 19, 2026.
The mission also clarified that passport, visa and attestation services at the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi will remain operational on Friday, July 17, 2026, providing an alternative for applicants requiring urgent consular services.