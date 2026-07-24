New ICAC guidance covers application steps, required documents, visa fees for travellers
Dubai: Travellers in the UAE planning a holiday to India can now follow a new step-by-step guide issued by the Indian Consular Application Centre (ICAC), detailing how to apply for a tourist visa, the documents required and the fees payable.
The guidance has been published on the new ICAC portal, which now handles Indian visa, passport and consular services in the UAE.
Applicants must first complete the online visa application through the Indian Visa Online Portal, before booking an appointment at their preferred ICAC centre.
Those who need help filling in the application can visit any ICAC branch, where application assistance is available.
According to the Indian Embassy, UAE nationals need a visa for India. However, they can conveniently get an e-Visa online or use a qualifying Visa-on-Arrival if they have previously held an Indian visa.
According to the ICAC, applicants should follow these steps:
Complete the online tourist visa application.
Book an appointment through the ICAC website.
Gather all required documents and photographs.
Visit the selected ICAC centre at the scheduled time.
Submit the application and pay the applicable fees.
Keep the submission receipt for tracking and passport collection.
Track the application through the ICAC website.
Collect the passport from the ICAC centre or receive it by courier if that option was selected.
Applicants are required to submit:
An original passport valid for at least six months from the intended date of travel, with at least two blank pages.
A copy of the passport's biographical page.
A valid UAE residence visa or residence permit, where applicable, along with a copy.
A recent passport-sized colour photograph taken against a white background.
A completed online visa application form.
The ICAC also lists additional documents that may be required depending on the applicant's circumstances.
For example:
Former Indian nationals must provide a Surrender Certificate and a copy of their cancelled Indian passport.
Cabin crew and pilots must submit a copy of their crew identity card.
Housemaids and domestic workers need a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their sponsor, together with a copy of the sponsor's passport.
Journalists and media professionals must provide a journalist identity card or press accreditation, along with a letter from their UAE employer confirming that the visit is strictly for tourism.
Applicants holding Swiss nationality must submit a confirmed flight reservation.
The ICAC notes that the Embassy or Consulate may request additional supporting documents depending on the applicant's nationality, occupation or purpose of travel.
Applications for minors must include:
The child's birth certificate and a copy.
Written consent signed by both parents.
Copies of both parents' passports, including the biographical page and any relevant endorsement pages.
The guide also sets out visa fees for different nationalities.
For most nationalities:
A one-year multiple-entry tourist visa costs Dh391, including government fees, the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) fee and the Alhind service charge.
A multiple-entry tourist visa valid for more than one year and up to five years costs Dh751.
The ICAC has also published separate fee schedules for applicants from Bangladesh, Mozambique, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States, with charges varying according to nationality, visa validity and whether urgent processing is requested.
All fees listed by the ICAC are inclusive of taxes.