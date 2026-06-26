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Indian expats in UAE face major changes: New passport fees and travel rules explained

Indian expats in UAE face higher passport fees, new consular centres and travel rules

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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India hikes passport fees by up to 75% as Alhind takes over consular services in UAE, with new travel health rules for passengers flying to India.
India hikes passport fees by up to 75% as Alhind takes over consular services in UAE, with new travel health rules for passengers flying to India.
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Indian expatriates in the UAE are set to face a series of important changes affecting travel, documentation and consular services in the coming weeks.

From higher passport fees to a new service delivery system and additional pre-boarding requirements for travel to India, the updates will impact routine applications as well as travel planning.

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Here is a clear breakdown of the key changes UAE residents need to be aware of before applying for passports or flying to India.

India raises passport fees: What are the new rates?

Indian passport fees are set to rise by up to 75 per cent from July 1, marking one of the sharpest revisions in recent years and bringing major changes for millions of Indians living in the UAE.

According to a gazette notification issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on June 20, the revised charges will apply globally, including to applicants in the UAE. Indian missions in the Emirates are expected to announce the updated local fee structure soon.

Sharp rise in passport fees

  • 36-page adult passport: Rs 2,500 (up from Rs 1,500)

  • 60-page passport: Rs 3,500 (up from Rs 2,000)

  • Tatkal applications: up to Rs 6,000 depending on booklet size

  • Lost or damaged passports: up to Rs 7,500 under Tatkal processing

  • Other services, including police clearance, surrender certificates and emergency certificates, have also been revised

UAE expat passport costs (current structure)

  • 36-page passport: Dh285

  • 60-page passport: Dh380

  • Tatkal services: up to Dh950

  • Additional ICWF and service charges apply

The Indian missions in the UAE are yet to announce the new fee structure for applicants here. Sources told Gulf News that the updated rates would be announced within days.

BLS to Alhind: What changes for UAE expats?

From July 1, Alhind Tours and Travels LLC will take over passport, visa and attestation services in the UAE, replacing existing providers under a unified system known as Indian Consular Application Centres (ICAC).

The new model brings all services under one platform, including passport renewals, OCI cards, visa applications, police clearance certificates and document attestation. Alhind has quoted an all-inclusive service fee of Dh19 per transaction, with appointment slots to be provided within five working days and processing targeted at around 30 minutes per application.

Transition period and service disruption

  • BLS International and SGIVS stopped new bookings after June 25

  • Routine services suspended from June 26 to June 30

  • Emergency passport, visa and attestation services continue via Indian missions in the UAE

  • Toll-free, WhatsApp and email support remain available for urgent assistance

ICAC network across the UAE

  • 16 centres planned across all emirates

  • Abu Dhabi: 6 centres

  • Dubai: 2 centres

  • Sharjah: 2 centres

  • Remaining centres in Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Khor Fakkan and Kalba

  • Full addresses will be announced before the July 1 launch

Passport demand in the UAE

The UAE hosts one of the world’s largest Indian diaspora communities, with over 4.5 million Indians. Indian missions in the country process more than 560,000 consular services annually, including over 360,000 passport-related transactions.

Officials say the combined impact of rising fees and the service provider transition marks one of the most significant shifts in India’s consular system in the UAE in recent years.

Mandatory health form before India travel: What’s new?

Passengers travelling from the UAE to India must complete the Air Suvidha 2.0 online self-declaration form before departure.

  • Must be submitted within 24 hours before arrival

  • Includes travel history and health details

  • Required to be shown at Indian airports on arrival

  • Aims to improve health screening and reduce immigration delays

Passengers are strongly advised to fill it out before boarding or during web check-in. On arrival, you will only need to show the downloaded form at the International Travel Health Desk or immigration counter, with no physical paperwork to fill out on landing.

Passport vs citizenship: What you need to know

Indian authorities have reiterated that a passport is a travel document and not conclusive proof of citizenship.

  • Citizenship is determined through multiple government records

  • A passport is issued after verification but does not independently confirm nationality status

The government reiterated that citizenship is governed by the Constitution and the Citizenship Act, 1955. A passport, it said, remains an important identity and travel document, but not the final proof of nationality.

Big picture: Key points to note

Taken together, the changes mark a significant shift for Indian expatriates in the UAE, affecting both the cost and process of essential travel documentation.

From higher passport fees and a new consular service model to additional travel health requirements and official clarifications on documentation, the updates underline a broader restructuring of mobility systems.

For UAE-based Indian residents, staying updated on these developments will be key to avoiding delays, managing costs and ensuring smooth travel to and from India.

Related Topics:
indiaIndia UAE travel

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