GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

India government clears air on passport-citizenship debate, cites law and court rulings

Clarification comes after Ministry of External Affairs remarks trigger political reactions

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The government says passport is a travel document, not a conclusive proof of Indian citizenship.
The government says passport is a travel document, not a conclusive proof of Indian citizenship.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

The Government of India on Thursday clarified that a passport has never been treated as proof of citizenship. It also said there has been no recent change in policy, nor any such decision taken in the past 12 years.

Law allows passports for non-citizens in special cases

The government referred to Section 20 of the Passports Act, 1967, which allows the Centre to issue a passport or travel document even to a person who is not an Indian citizen, if it is considered necessary in the public interest.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The provision states that the government may issue such documents “notwithstanding” other rules relating to passports, reinforcing that possession of a passport alone does not confirm citizenship status.

Officials also pointed to earlier court rulings, including a 2013 judgment of the Bombay High Court, which held that holding a passport cannot, by itself, be treated as proof of citizenship.

Political reactions over MEA statement

The MEA’s clarification on Wednesday had sparked political reactions, with Opposition leaders questioning what documents would then serve as proof of citizenship.

Rajya Sabha (Upper House) MP Kapil Sibal raised concerns on social media, asking which document citizens should rely on if a passport is not considered valid proof. He also warned that doubts over citizenship could affect voter rights.

His comments added to a wider debate on how citizenship is verified and what documents hold legal weight in such matters.

BJP says no new policy, cites settled law

BJP leader Amit Malviya said the government had not introduced any new rule. Instead, he said the MEA had only restated a legal position already established by law and courts.

In a detailed post on social media, he said Indian citizenship is determined under the Citizenship Act, 1955, and not through a single document. He added that courts, including the Bombay High Court, have repeatedly held that a passport is not conclusive proof of citizenship.

Malviya explained that citizenship is supported by a range of documents, including birth records, school certificates, electoral rolls, land records and other official papers. A passport, he said, may support a claim but does not by itself establish citizenship.

He also noted that the Passports Act allows issuance of passports to non-citizens in specific situations, making it clear that possession of such a document cannot automatically confirm nationality.

Citizenship defined by law, says Centre

The government reiterated that citizenship is governed by the Constitution and the Citizenship Act, 1955. A passport, it said, remains an important identity and travel document, but not the final proof of nationality.

The clarification seeks to underline that no change has been made in law or policy, and that the legal position on the issue has remained consistent for years.

- With inputs from ANI

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The outsourced service providers for consular services including passport application services for millions of Indian expats will be changed from July 1. Photo used for illustrative purposes

From BLS to Alhind: What Indian expats in UAE must know

4m read
47 countries have a visa on arrival for Indians, a ministry official said

Indian passport not proof of citizenship, says ministry

2m read
The switch to a new provider will temporarily affect regular appointments.

Five-day halt for Indian passport, visa services in UAE

2m read
Indian Passport

16 new Indian passport, visa centres in UAE revealed

3m read