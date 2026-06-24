Indian passport not proof of citizenship, says ministry

In what will come as a surprise to the millions of Indian citizens living in the UAE and across the world, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official has said that the Indian passport is primarily a travel document, not a proof of citizenship.

He further affirmed that the MEA has achieved significant digital milestones, including the successful operationalisation of the upgraded Passport Seva Programme (PSP V2.0) domestically and the deployment of the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP V2.0) at diplomatic missions worldwide to better serve the Indian diaspora.

In a message shared on X, Jaishankar noted that the event marks the anniversary of the Passports Act of 1967 and serves as a reflection on the modernisation of India's passport infrastructure.

The MEA official further informed that now for Indians, countries with visa-free entry stand at 27, seeing an increase from 16 in 2019.

The MEA official underlined how there are now 545 Passport Kendras across the country in comparison to 77 Passport Kendras present 10 years ago, a six-fold increase in the number of centres.

He noted that one of the defining features of this technological shift is the successful rollout of chip-enabled e-Passports, which meet international standards for security and authentication.

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