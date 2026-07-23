GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

How one tiny mistake can ruin your Indian consular application in UAE

New ICAC advises applicants to use their own contact details and carry relationship proof

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
New ICAC network streamlines Indian passport and consular services across UAE.
New ICAC network streamlines Indian passport and consular services across UAE.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The new Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs), which began operations yesterday, have cautioned applicants that any mismatch could lead to delays or even rejection of an application.

The advisory has been issued on the official Indian Consular Application Centre (ICAC) portal, which recently took over passport, visa and consular services for the Indian mission in the UAE.

According to the alert, the email ID and phone number entered during the appointment booking must belong to the applicant. These details will be verified when the application is submitted at the centre.

The notice states, “Please ensure that the email ID and contact number provided during appointment booking belong to the applicant. These details will be verified at the time of application submission. Any mismatch may lead to delays or rejection of the application/service.”

Indian nationals applying for passport, visa, consular and attestation services in the UAE now need to use a new process after the Government of India officially outsourced these services to Alhind Tours & Travels from July 22.

Under the new system, appointments for passport, visa, consular and attestation services must be applied for through the consularsevainuae.com website, with new slots released daily at 9 am and 9 pm.

Booking for a relative?

The ICAC has also issued a reminder for applicants whose appointments have been booked by a family member.

If an appointment has been booked on behalf of a relative, applicants must present valid proof of the relationship when submitting their application.

The advisory says applicants should carry all supporting documents needed to establish the relationship and ensure the information entered during the booking process is accurate and complete.

New system for Indian consular services

The alert comes a day after India’s passport, visa and attestation services in the UAE transitioned to the new ICAC network. There are 16 such centres in the UAE.

The new centres are handling a range of consular services for Indian nationals and other applicants through appointments booked on the official ICAC portal.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said Ambassador Dr Deepak Mittal visited the Indian Consular Application Centre in Sharjah on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the embassy said the ambassador reviewed operations and interacted with staff and applicants.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
india

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

16 new ICACs replace embassy counters for passports and consular services

First look: Inside new Indian passport centres in UAE

2m read
New ICAC network streamlines Indian passport and consular services across UAE

New passport centres open, thousands apply on Day 1

3m read
Alhind to handle Indian passport, visa and consular services in UAE from July 22, 2026.

New way to apply for Indian passport in UAE explained

3m read
One of the 16 Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) that are ready for operations by Al Hind Tours and Travels.

New provider for Indian passport services in UAE

3m read