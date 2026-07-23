New ICAC advises applicants to use their own contact details and carry relationship proof
Dubai: Indian passport and consular service applicants in the UAE have been warned to ensure they use their own email address and contact number when booking appointments.
The new Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs), which began operations yesterday, have cautioned applicants that any mismatch could lead to delays or even rejection of an application.
The advisory has been issued on the official Indian Consular Application Centre (ICAC) portal, which recently took over passport, visa and consular services for the Indian mission in the UAE.
According to the alert, the email ID and phone number entered during the appointment booking must belong to the applicant. These details will be verified when the application is submitted at the centre.
The notice states, “Please ensure that the email ID and contact number provided during appointment booking belong to the applicant. These details will be verified at the time of application submission. Any mismatch may lead to delays or rejection of the application/service.”
Indian nationals applying for passport, visa, consular and attestation services in the UAE now need to use a new process after the Government of India officially outsourced these services to Alhind Tours & Travels from July 22.
Under the new system, appointments for passport, visa, consular and attestation services must be applied for through the consularsevainuae.com website, with new slots released daily at 9 am and 9 pm.
The ICAC has also issued a reminder for applicants whose appointments have been booked by a family member.
If an appointment has been booked on behalf of a relative, applicants must present valid proof of the relationship when submitting their application.
The advisory says applicants should carry all supporting documents needed to establish the relationship and ensure the information entered during the booking process is accurate and complete.
The alert comes a day after India’s passport, visa and attestation services in the UAE transitioned to the new ICAC network. There are 16 such centres in the UAE.
The new centres are handling a range of consular services for Indian nationals and other applicants through appointments booked on the official ICAC portal.
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said Ambassador Dr Deepak Mittal visited the Indian Consular Application Centre in Sharjah on Wednesday.
In a post on X, the embassy said the ambassador reviewed operations and interacted with staff and applicants.