First look: Inside new Indian passport centres in UAE as rush begins

Thousands of Indian nationals queued outside newly opened Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) across the UAE on Wednesday as the country’s biggest overhaul of Indian passport and consular services began. The first day saw long queues, busy counters and a new system introduced to streamline passport, visa and attestation services.

The new network of 16 ICACs, operated by Alhind Tours & Travels, replaces the in-person passport, visa, attestation and consular application services previously offered at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai. From early morning, applicants arrived with documents in hand, eager to complete passport renewals, visa applications and other consular procedures under the new system.