India-UAE ties enter a new era: Message from the Consul General-designate

Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy outlines India’s growth ambitions and the next phase
As we celebrate India’s 80th Independence Day on August 15, it is my privilege, on behalf of the Consulate General of India in Dubai, to extend warm greetings to the vibrant Indian community here and to our Emirati friends who have been partners in our shared journey of progress and friendship. This year’s Independence Day comes at a moment when India is taking its place on the global stage with a resilient economy, expanding capabilities in innovation and infrastructure, and a partnership with the UAE that is deeper and more consequential than ever. This was vividly demonstrated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to the UAE in May.
India’s growth story is no longer just about scale — it is about the quality and inclusiveness of that growth. Record levels of foreign direct investment, a booming start-up ecosystem, and sustained reforms in manufacturing, logistics, and taxation have strengthened the fundamentals of the Indian economy. The UAE has been a partner of India in her journey of progress and prosperity in terms of bilateral trade and investment.
The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes across sectors such as electronics, semiconductors, telecom equipment, and renewable energy have begun to bear fruit, with India emerging as a credible alternative in global supply chains. India’s semiconductor mission, in particular, has seen the ground-breaking of new fabrication and packaging units, marking the country’s entry into an industry once considered beyond its reach.
India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) — anchored by Aadhaar, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and the broader India Stack — continues to be studied and emulated by countries around the world. UPI alone now processes billions of transactions every month, and its footprint has expanded internationally, including in the UAE, where Indian travellers and residents can now transact seamlessly using UPI-linked systems at a growing number of outlets like Dubai Duty Free and Lulu Hypermarkets. This is not merely a technological achievement; it is a demonstration of how inclusive digital architecture can empower ordinary citizens. India and the UAE have also collaborated for the development of the UAE’s Jaywan card, which is directly built on India’s digital RuPay credit and debit card technology stack.
Building on the historic success of Chandrayaan-3, which made India the first country to land near the lunar south pole, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has pressed ahead with preparations for the Gaganyaan mission, India’s first human space flight programme. India has also continued to expand its footprint in commercial satellite launches, reaffirming its position as a reliable and cost-effective partner for space-faring nations and private enterprises alike. The January 2026 Letter of Intent between the UAE Space Agency and IN-SPACe has opened new avenues for cooperation in the space sector.
If one moment captured the depth and momentum of the India-UAE partnership, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE in May 2026, where a number of strategic agreements and announcements were made that will shape the relationship for years to come.
The Indian community in the UAE, more than four million strong, remains the living bridge of this relationship — contributing to the UAE’s development story while staying deeply connected to India’s progress.
On this Independence Day, as the tricolour is hoisted with pride across India and in Indian missions and community centres across the UAE, we not only remember the sacrifices of those who won us our freedom, but also reflect on the collective effort of 1.4 billion Indians who continue to build a stronger, more prosperous, and more inclusive nation with the vision of achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat, a developed nation, by 2047.
We are equally grateful for the warmth, hospitality and partnership extended by the UAE leadership and its people, which allows the Indian community here to thrive and contribute meaningfully to this country’s remarkable growth story. Jai Hind.