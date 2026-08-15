India-UAE ties enter a new era: Message from the Consul General-designate

As we celebrate India’s 80th Independence Day on August 15, it is my privilege, on behalf of the Consulate General of India in Dubai, to extend warm greetings to the vibrant Indian community here and to our Emirati friends who have been partners in our shared journey of progress and friendship. This year’s Independence Day comes at a moment when India is taking its place on the global stage with a resilient economy, expanding capabilities in innovation and infrastructure, and a partnership with the UAE that is deeper and more consequential than ever. This was vividly demonstrated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to the UAE in May.