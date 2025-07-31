Higher minimum capital for banks: Banks in India must now maintain ₹2 crore as minimum capital — up from just ₹5 lakh earlier. This is expected to improve financial strength, especially in smaller co-operative banks used by many in rural areas.

Unclaimed dividends and matured deposits to go to IEPF: If you have unclaimed dividends, matured fixed deposits, or unredeemed shares sitting idle in your Indian bank account for 7 years, the money will now be moved to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) — a central government fund. You can still claim your money from the IEPF, but not directly from the bank anymore. This helps prevent misuse or misplacement of long-forgotten funds.