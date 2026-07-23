Indian expats in UAE: Change your PAN status to NRI before filing your next ITR

An inoperative PAN can delay tax refunds and result in higher TDS or TCS
Dubai: UAE-based Indians should check whether their residential status is correctly recorded in India’s Permanent Account Number database, particularly before filing an Income Tax Return or carrying out a major financial transaction in India.
Moving abroad does not automatically update the PAN database. The PAN number itself remains unchanged for life, but personal details and residential status linked to it may require correction.
PAN holders who were required to link their PAN with Aadhaar but missed the June 30, 2023 deadline had their PANs made inoperative from July 1, 2023.
Non-residents under India’s income-tax law are exempt from mandatory PAN-Aadhaar linking. Yet some NRIs had their PANs marked inoperative because their non-resident status had not been recorded by the Income Tax Department.
The department said it mapped NRI status where a taxpayer had filed an ITR as a non-resident in any of the previous three assessment years or had informed the Jurisdictional Assessing Officer, or JAO.
Affected NRIs were asked to submit their residential-status details and supporting documents to the JAO.
The Income Tax Department has clarified that an inoperative PAN is not a cancelled PAN. An affected taxpayer can still file an ITR, but may face restrictions. The main consequences include:
Tax refunds and related interest may be withheld
TDS may apply at a higher rate
TCS may be collected at a higher rate
Tax processing and financial transactions may face delays
An NRI may later claim excess TDS through an ITR, subject to tax rules. An inoperative PAN could still delay the resulting refund.
PAN connects your Indian tax returns, tax payments, TDS records, Annual Information Statement and communication with the Income Tax Department.
It is also commonly required for investments, securities transactions and property deals in India. Banks, brokers and mutual fund companies may use it during Know Your Customer checks.
Updating the Income Tax Department’s records does not automatically change the information held by a bank, broker or other institution. NRIs may need to update their KYC status with each organisation separately.
No. Indian tax residency is calculated separately for each financial year using the applicable day-count, income and other statutory tests.
Being employed in the UAE or holding a UAE residence visa does not by itself establish non-resident status for Indian income-tax purposes. Updating the PAN database also does not permanently establish your residency for future years.
The India-UAE Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement can provide relief where its conditions are met.
PAN alone does not establish eligibility. Depending on the claim, a taxpayer may need a UAE Tax Residency Certificate, Form 10F and other prescribed information.
Indian rules also provide limited relief from higher TDS for certain non-residents without PAN when they submit specified identity, address and tax-residency documents.
Visit the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal and use the “Verify Your PAN” service. After logging in, check:
Whether the PAN is operative
PAN-Aadhaar linking status
Residential status in your profile
Residential status used in recent ITRs
If the PAN is operative and the department already recognises you as a non-resident, no correction may be required solely because you live outside India.
If your PAN is inoperative because your NRI status was not recorded, contact your JAO. You can locate the officer through the “Know Your AO” service on the tax portal.
Submit a request to update your residential status with supporting records. These may include:
PAN copy
Passport and relevant travel pages
UAE residence visa or Emirates ID
Proof of time spent outside India
OCI or overseas citizenship documents, where applicable
The officer may request further information. The Income Tax Department has not set a standard one-month completion period for every case.
NRIs should not rely solely on editing their online profile to restore an inoperative PAN. The department directs affected taxpayers to submit their request to the JAO.