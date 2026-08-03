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Abu Dhabi advances proactive mental healthcare across emirate

Department of Health expands capacity, workforce and specialist services

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Abu Dhabi advances proactive mental healthcare across emirate

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) is continuing to strengthen the emirate's mental healthcare ecosystem by shifting from reactive treatment to proactive, person-centred care aimed at improving quality of life and addressing individual needs.

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The department said its strategy focuses on providing continuous support while expanding access to mental health services across the emirate.

As part of the initiative, DoH plans to double patient capacity over the next two years. The number of mental health professionals has increased by 81 per cent since 2022, while 1,930 family physicians have been trained to diagnose and manage common mental health conditions at primary healthcare centres.

The department said mental healthcare is now supported by a network of 143 facilities, including 13 specialised centres staffed by 640 qualified professionals.

DoH has also introduced advanced therapeutic options, including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), an evidence-based, non-invasive and non-pharmacological treatment, as part of its efforts to broaden access to innovative mental health services across Abu Dhabi.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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