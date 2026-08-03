Department of Health expands capacity, workforce and specialist services
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) is continuing to strengthen the emirate's mental healthcare ecosystem by shifting from reactive treatment to proactive, person-centred care aimed at improving quality of life and addressing individual needs.
The department said its strategy focuses on providing continuous support while expanding access to mental health services across the emirate.
As part of the initiative, DoH plans to double patient capacity over the next two years. The number of mental health professionals has increased by 81 per cent since 2022, while 1,930 family physicians have been trained to diagnose and manage common mental health conditions at primary healthcare centres.
The department said mental healthcare is now supported by a network of 143 facilities, including 13 specialised centres staffed by 640 qualified professionals.
DoH has also introduced advanced therapeutic options, including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), an evidence-based, non-invasive and non-pharmacological treatment, as part of its efforts to broaden access to innovative mental health services across Abu Dhabi.