New Abu Dhabi policy moves high-fat, salt and sugar foods out of prime spots in stores and online

Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director-General of ADRA, said, “We are working closely with relevant entities to meet the growing demands of consumers, placing their health, safety, and well-being at the top of our priorities. Our collaboration with Healthy Living reflects a shared commitment to making healthier choices easier and accessible for all consumers. In addition to ensuring compliance of commercial entities with regulations and standards, we also deliver awareness campaigns that empower consumers to make more informed decisions and better understand the choices available to them in the market.”