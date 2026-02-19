Abu Dhabi launches major healthy living initiative to promote wellness

25 programmes aim to boost fitness, nutrition, and community wellbeing
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Government has begun implementing a major initiative under its “Healthy Living Strategy”, aimed at encouraging active lifestyles, improving nutrition, fostering lasting behavioural change, and enhancing overall community health. By promoting proactive measures to combat non-communicable diseases, the strategy seeks to make healthy choices simple, accessible, and part of everyday life for all residents.
The Healthy Living programme, part of the emirate’s wider strategy, brings together 25 initiatives in collaboration with government and private sector partners. The initiatives aim to promote physical activity, better nutrition, and sustainable behaviour change while strengthening overall community health.
These efforts address the rising burden of non-communicable diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, and aim to empower individuals to lead longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.
The strategy was endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, during a session of the Executive Council, highlighting key partners and measures for success.
The 25 initiatives span five main domains:
Enhanced infrastructure
Programmes for physical and mental wellbeing
Evidence-based policies and regulations
Health literacy and awareness
Improved access to healthcare interventions
Coordinated by Healthy Living and implemented by government agencies, private partners, communities, and individuals, the programme focuses on removing barriers to daily healthy behaviours and creating supportive environments. At its core, Healthy Living is about enabling informed choices through health literacy and community engagement.
In its initial phase, Healthy Living focuses on increasing physical activity, improving nutrition, and raising awareness. Initiatives addressing other critical pillars, such as sleep and mental wellbeing, will roll out later in the year.
Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: "By treating wellbeing as core infrastructure, we are changing how health is created in Abu Dhabi. Healthy Living brings together government entities, private sector partners, and communities on a scale rarely achieved, reshaping the environments that influence daily behaviour. This coordination is complex but essential to preventing disease, strengthening families, and enabling longer, healthier lives."
Dr Ahmed AlKhazraji, Executive Director of Healthy Living, added: "We want to make it easier for everyone to eat well, move more, and feel supported in managing their health every day. Our initiatives are data-driven, grounded in community insights, and delivered in close collaboration with government entities. This is part of a broader shift from reactive care to proactive, preventative health, focused on early intervention inside and outside the health system."
Key achievements since the programme’s launch include:
Responsible food advertising policy: Introduced in partnership with DMT, ADMO, ADPHC, ADQCC, and DED, the policy guides Out-of-Home media promotions to encourage healthier choices, effective from November 2025.
Degayeg community initiative: Led by DCD with DOH support, it enables individuals of all ages and abilities to incorporate physical activity into daily routines.
Over 500 community-based physical activity events: Since October 2025, more than 7,700 participants engaged in activities across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. Degayeg Fitness Festivals held across six districts attracted over 1,400 participants and will continue bi-monthly in 2026.
Festival of health: From 12-28 December 2025, the festival hosted immersive experiences, talks, and activities covering all four pillars of Healthy Living. It attracted nearly 50,000 participants, including strong engagement from children (37%), adults, and seniors.
Nutri-Mark front-of-pack labelling: Launched by ADQCC and ADPHC, Nutri-Mark grades packaged foods from A (highest) to E (lowest), helping consumers make informed choices. A TAMM app feature allows scanning of labels for instant grade display.
Through these initiatives, Healthy Living is making tangible improvements in population health, demonstrating measurable progress in prevention, wellbeing, and community engagement — both inside and beyond the healthcare system.