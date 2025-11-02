GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi launches Future Health to transform global care

The initiative makes Health Week a year-round platform for innovation

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: Under the directives of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has launched Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi.

The initiative transforms Abu Dhabi Global Health Week into a year-round platform for international collaboration, innovation, and action in healthcare.

From annual event to continuous global ecosystem

Future Health represents a shift from a yearly gathering to a continuous, connected ecosystem of ideas, investment, and action. Key initiatives include:

  • Co-creation of programmes to test and scale health solutions

  • Research projects addressing critical global health needs

  • Regular global gatherings and dialogue sessions for cross-sector collaboration

Uniting global leaders for healthier lives

The platform will bring together leaders across policy, technology, research, philanthropy, and investment to design, fund, and scale solutions that support longer, healthier lives worldwide. By moving beyond annual gatherings, Future Health aims to foster sustained global collaboration and measurable impact.

Focus areas of Future Health

Anchored in Abu Dhabi’s leadership in healthcare innovation and AI, Future Health will focus on four main themes:

  1. Longevity and Precision Health

  2. Health System Resilience and Sustainability

  3. Digital Health and AI

  4. Investment in Life Sciences

The initiative will also host its annual flagship event, the Future Health Summit, from 7-9 April 2026 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

Driving impact through research and collaboration

Future Health aims to translate commitment into tangible outcomes by:

  • Advancing pioneering scientific projects and clinical practices in longevity medicine

  • Conducting foresight research to identify future healthcare priorities

  • Facilitating regular global dialogues for cross-sector collaboration

  • Publishing impact reports and studies on global health developments

Leadership statements

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: "Future Health is a global invitation to collaborate year-round in shaping a healthier future for all. It connects the brightest minds and strongest partners to deliver meaningful impact worldwide."

Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, added:
"Future Health builds on Abu Dhabi’s position as a catalyst for global health progress. With genomics, AI, life sciences, and precision medicine, we are shaping a model of health that is inclusive, innovative, and sustainable."

Abu Dhabi’s track record in global health

Abu Dhabi has already convened over 500 speakers from nearly 100 countries, attracted more than 25,000 participants, and launched the world’s first Declaration on Longevity and Precision Medicine.

The emirate also hosts one of only four global vaccine distribution hubs, strengthening equitable access and regional health security. Over the past two years, 50+ agreements have been signed to advance clinical research, vaccine development, and digital health innovation.

Strategic partners driving Future Health

Founding partners include M42, Mubadala Bio, PureHealth, and the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD), with Mediclinic as a strategic partner and Burjeel Holdings as a thematic partner. These partners contribute to incubation, long-term commitments, and measurable global health impact.

Shaping a connected and resilient global health ecosystem

Through Future Health, Abu Dhabi is strengthening global collaboration, driving innovation and investment, and delivering lasting impact for communities worldwide, shaping a healthier, more resilient future.

