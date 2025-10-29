Sharjah Ruler attends launch of 'Sharjah Next: Healthcare' Series

The Ruler of Sharjah attended the first panel discussion featuring Prof. Sir Magdi Yacoub, Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of the Burjeel Cancer Institute, and Dr Vladimir Ivkovic, Managing Director at Harvard Medical School & Massachusetts General Hospital. Sir Magdi Yacoub highlighted shared factors between cardiovascular diseases and cancer, stressing their ongoing pursuit of innovative solutions to reduce global suffering and mortality. He noted that 80% of the disease burden falls on developing nations, delaying access to quality healthcare. He also reflected on advancements in heart transplantation, describing how technologies continue to evolve, making heart, valve, and tissue transplants more effective and life-sustaining.