Sharjah Ruler opens first Arabic studies centre in Portugal at University of Coimbra

Donates rare 1565 Barbosa manuscript to the Joanina Library
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Center for Arabic Studies at Portugal’s University of Coimbra on October 4.
The event, attended by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, marks the country’s first academic centre devoted to Arabic language and culture at one of Europe’s oldest and most esteemed universities.
Sheikh Dr. Sultan also launched the Joanina Digital Library, presented the library with the rare Barbosa Manuscript dating back to 1565, and signed his latest book, “A Journey of Great Importance”, published in Arabic, English, and Portuguese.
Following the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, Sheikh Dr. Sultan toured the center, where he met with students enrolled in Arabic programs and praised their commitment to learning a language rich in culture, heritage, and artistic expression—emphasising its role in fostering cultural dialogue and preserving human legacy.
The center’s establishment, supported by the Emirate of Sharjah, reflects Sheikh Dr. Sultan's vision of promoting Arab culture on the international stage and aligns with the UAE’s broader commitment to building bridges of intellectual and cultural exchange between East and West.
Located at the University of Coimbra—founded in 1290—the center is set to become an influential academic and cultural platform. It will offer advanced curricula in Arabic language, grammar, and calligraphy, host literary forums and academic seminars, and facilitate exchanges between Arab writers and Portuguese and European intellectuals. The center also aims to invite poets and authors from across the Arab world to participate in cultural events, expanding the scope of cross-cultural understanding.
As part of the inaugural ceremony, His Highness also visited the historic Joanina Library, a UNESCO World Heritage site, where the celebration was held. In his keynote speech, His Highness recalled receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Coimbra in 2018, and reflected on his scholarly journey tracing Portuguese historical presence in the Gulf. He highlighted his discovery of the Barbosa Manuscript, written by Portuguese officer Duarte Barbosa in the early 16th century, which had been lost for nearly a century before he acquired it in 2012.
Sharjah Ruler praised Barbosa’s honesty and accuracy in documenting the Gulf region and its peoples, describing the manuscript as a rare testimony that corrected long-standing historical narratives. He emphasised Barbosa’s depiction of the resilience, dignity, and humanity of Gulf societies despite the challenges of foreign occupation, as well as their achievements in science, culture, trade, and urban development.
Commenting on his book “A Journey of Great Importance”, His Highness explained that the work is not merely a historical study, but an effort to restore fairness to Arab narratives through Barbosa’s first-hand account. He underscored that truth-based knowledge can serve as a strong foundation for intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding.
The ceremony also marked the official launch of the Joanina Digital Library, a project developed in partnership between Sharjah and the University of Coimbra. The initiative involves digitising over 30,000 rare books and manuscripts, making them accessible to researchers worldwide. The digitization process has already led to the discovery of previously unknown manuscripts, enriching the library’s collection.
University of Coimbra President Amílcar Falcão praised the Ruler of Sharjah’s cultural contributions, recalling his earlier proposal to digitize the library’s most valuable works. He described the “Middle East Digital Collection,” named in honor of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, as an invaluable resource for academic research into Portuguese presence in the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula.
During the event, Sheikh Dr. Sultan signed copies of “A Journey of Great Importance” and formally presented the original 1565 Barbosa Manuscript to the Joanina Library, noting its exceptional completeness and historical value. Although personally attached to the manuscript, which he had studied extensively—even learning some Portuguese through it—His Highness said it was time for the manuscript to return to its rightful place in Portugal’s scholarly heritage.
The event concluded with an exchange of commemorative gifts between the University of Coimbra and the Ruler of Sharjah, as well as a tour of the library’s rare collections.
Sheikh Dr. Sultan was accompanied by UAE Ambassador to Portugal Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Hammoud, Sharjah Book Authority CEO Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Sharjah Heritage Institute Chairman Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Emirates Writers Union Chairman Dr. Sultan Al Amimi, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority Director-General Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, along with senior Emirati and Portuguese officials.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox