Sharjah Ruler opens first Arabic studies centre in Portugal at University of Coimbra

As part of the inaugural ceremony, His Highness also visited the historic Joanina Library, a UNESCO World Heritage site, where the celebration was held. In his keynote speech, His Highness recalled receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Coimbra in 2018, and reflected on his scholarly journey tracing Portuguese historical presence in the Gulf. He highlighted his discovery of the Barbosa Manuscript, written by Portuguese officer Duarte Barbosa in the early 16th century, which had been lost for nearly a century before he acquired it in 2012.