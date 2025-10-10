GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sharjah Ruler calls on residents to take part in Census 2025

Sheikh Sultan says the census will help shape policies based on residents’ real needs

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has underscored the importance of the upcoming Sharjah Census 2025, speaking during his appearance on the Direct Line radio programme on Thursday.

Addressing residents directly, Sheikh Sultan explained that the census aims to provide a detailed understanding of every person living in the emirate, enabling authorities to better address community needs.

“The census shows me the situation of every person living in Sharjah. Based on the data, I guide the relevant authorities on what people need — to the extent that we even record their wishes,” he said.

Sheikh Sultan also reassured residents about the confidentiality of the process, noting: “This census is not for publication. It is completely confidential because it reflects people’s living conditions, and no one sees it except me. Anyone who voluntarily registers their data is essentially communicating directly with me.”

He urged all residents to participate, adding that anyone who fails to do so is “neglecting their right.”

Census to begin on October 15

Meanwhile, Abdullah Al Kadeed, Director of the Statistics Department at the Sharjah Statistics and Community Development Authority, provided further details about the project.

He said this will be the emirate’s third census, aimed at collecting accurate population data to support informed decision-making and sustainable development.

The census will begin on October 15 and continue until December 31, covering both citizens and non-citizens. Al-Kadeed added that previously collected household data has been preserved, and the upcoming phase will focus on updating it using modern digital methods. For households unreachable by phone, field visits will begin on November 3.

The Sharjah Census 2025 marks a major step in understanding and meeting the needs of every resident, reflecting the emirate’s ongoing commitment to inclusive growth, development, and social well-being.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Sharjah Ruler orders free home care for senior citizens

1m read
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler urges officials to apply law with mercy

4m read
Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi

3 days of mourning in Sharjah after royal’s passing

1m read
Sheikh Sultan honours storytellers at Narrator Forum

Sheikh Sultan honours storytellers at Narrator Forum

3m read