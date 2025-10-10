Sharjah Ruler calls on residents to take part in Census 2025

Sheikh Sultan also reassured residents about the confidentiality of the process, noting: “This census is not for publication. It is completely confidential because it reflects people’s living conditions, and no one sees it except me. Anyone who voluntarily registers their data is essentially communicating directly with me.”

“The census shows me the situation of every person living in Sharjah. Based on the data, I guide the relevant authorities on what people need — to the extent that we even record their wishes,” he said.

The census will begin on October 15 and continue until December 31, covering both citizens and non-citizens. Al-Kadeed added that previously collected household data has been preserved, and the upcoming phase will focus on updating it using modern digital methods. For households unreachable by phone, field visits will begin on November 3.

