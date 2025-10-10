Sharjah Ruler calls on residents to take part in Census 2025

Sheikh Sultan says the census will help shape policies based on residents’ real needs
Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has underscored the importance of the upcoming Sharjah Census 2025, speaking during his appearance on the Direct Line radio programme on Thursday.
Addressing residents directly, Sheikh Sultan explained that the census aims to provide a detailed understanding of every person living in the emirate, enabling authorities to better address community needs.
“The census shows me the situation of every person living in Sharjah. Based on the data, I guide the relevant authorities on what people need — to the extent that we even record their wishes,” he said.
Sheikh Sultan also reassured residents about the confidentiality of the process, noting: “This census is not for publication. It is completely confidential because it reflects people’s living conditions, and no one sees it except me. Anyone who voluntarily registers their data is essentially communicating directly with me.”
He urged all residents to participate, adding that anyone who fails to do so is “neglecting their right.”
Meanwhile, Abdullah Al Kadeed, Director of the Statistics Department at the Sharjah Statistics and Community Development Authority, provided further details about the project.
He said this will be the emirate’s third census, aimed at collecting accurate population data to support informed decision-making and sustainable development.
The census will begin on October 15 and continue until December 31, covering both citizens and non-citizens. Al-Kadeed added that previously collected household data has been preserved, and the upcoming phase will focus on updating it using modern digital methods. For households unreachable by phone, field visits will begin on November 3.
The Sharjah Census 2025 marks a major step in understanding and meeting the needs of every resident, reflecting the emirate’s ongoing commitment to inclusive growth, development, and social well-being.
