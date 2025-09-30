GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Census 2025 approved to drive informed economic and social policies

Census will count population, buildings, housing, businesses to define community's needs

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Stock-Sharjah-Skyline
Shutterstock

Dubai: The Sharjah Executive Council has approved the launch of the Sharjah Census 2025, a landmark initiative to collect comprehensive demographic, social, and economic data on the emirate’s residents.

The census 2025 was approved during Tuesday’s council meeting, in line with the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as well as with Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the emirate’s Executive Council.

The project aims to provide a comprehensive count of the emirate’s population, buildings, housing, and businesses, to offer a complete picture of Sharjah’s community and its needs, supporting evidence-based policymaking and informed decision-making across government sectors.

The census will collect data on individuals, households, buildings, and facilities to provide a complete statistical overview. It will provide detailed data on demographics, including a large working-age population and an increase in students, supporting development plans and economic stability in the emirate.  

