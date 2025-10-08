GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Ruler directs free home care service for senior citizens with limited income

The directive ensures eligible seniors will receive home care without any deductions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed that free home care services be provided to senior citizens with limited income.

In an interview with the Direct Line programme on Sharjah TV and Radio, Maryam Majid Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD), said that Dr. Sheikh Sultan’s directives ensure that eligible senior citizens receive home care services without any deductions from their monthly social assistance.

She added that any deductions made this month will be refunded, noting that the initiative reflects His Highness’s constant concern for the well-being of Sharjah’s elderly citizens and his commitment to ensuring them a dignified and stable life within their communities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Sharjah

