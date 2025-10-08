Sharjah Ruler directs free home care service for senior citizens with limited income

The directive ensures eligible seniors will receive home care without any deductions
Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed that free home care services be provided to senior citizens with limited income.
In an interview with the Direct Line programme on Sharjah TV and Radio, Maryam Majid Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD), said that Dr. Sheikh Sultan’s directives ensure that eligible senior citizens receive home care services without any deductions from their monthly social assistance.
She added that any deductions made this month will be refunded, noting that the initiative reflects His Highness’s constant concern for the well-being of Sharjah’s elderly citizens and his commitment to ensuring them a dignified and stable life within their communities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox