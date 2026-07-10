Why the future of healthcare in the UAE depends on connected intelligence

For several years, conversations around AI in healthcare focused largely on possibility. Today, we are increasingly seeing proof of value. Across hospitals in the region, AI-enabled technologies, automation, and connected systems are being deployed to address critical operational and clinical challenges, particularly in medication safety, workflow efficiency, and care coordination. Increasingly, health systems are also integrating comprehensive datasets such as genotype, phenotype, and wearable derived information into intelligent, AI driven platforms that function as real world evidence engines. These capabilities are accelerating drug discovery, enabling real time assessment of treatment impact, and laying the groundwork for more precise, personalised models of care.