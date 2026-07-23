Dubai Health completes 12 life-saving heart surgeries under Nabadat campaign

Al Jalila Foundation initiative expands access to life-saving cardiac treatment
In collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment: Dubai Health completes 12 cardiac surgeries and procedures as part of the first edition of the 2026 Nabadat Campaign
Dubai Health has announced the completion of 12 cardiac surgeries and procedures, benefiting patients across different age groups as part of the first edition of the Nabadat Campaign 2026. Led by Al Jalila Foundation in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, the campaign aims to provide medical care to patients with congenital heart defects and chronic heart conditions across Dubai Health hospitals.
Under its A'awen program, Al Jalila Foundation, which plays a vital role in enabling Dubai Health's vision to advance health for humanity through the integration of Care, Learning, Discovery, and Giving, continues to expand access to specialized cardiac care for patients.
The “Nabadat” Campaign is one of Al Jalila Foundation’s leading community and humanitarian programs, offering life-saving cardiac catheterization procedures and heart surgeries for children and adults at Dubai Hospital and Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, along with comprehensive medical care.
The campaign’s first edition this year enabled patients at Dubai Hospital to undergo open-heart surgeries and diagnostic and interventional cardiac catheterization procedures. Following their procedures, patients continue to receive comprehensive follow-up care to support their recovery.
As part of the campaign, a delegation from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment visited Dubai Hospital to check on the patients' recovery. The delegation was led by Saif Omar Al Delail, Member of the Board of Trustees, and included Saleh Zahir Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Establishment, along with several officials. They were welcomed by Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation; Dr. Omar Al Marzooqi, Executive Director of Dubai Hospital; Dr. Obaid Mohammed Al Jassim, Consultant and Head of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Dubai Hospital and Medical Director of the "Nabadat" initiative; and Professor Zuhair Al Helis, Consultant Cardiovascular Surgeon and Leader of the "Nabadat" Medical Team.
Dr. Amer Al Zarooni said: “Through Nabadat, we are facilitating access to specialized care for patients with complex heart conditions. This reflects our commitment to Dubai Health's Patient First promise and its vision to advance health for humanity”.
He added: “Our collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment reflects our shared belief in the power of collective giving to improve lives. Together, we are helping more patients receive life-changing treatment while reinforcing the values of compassion, collaboration, and community responsibility.”
Saleh Zaher Al Mazrouei said: "Visiting patients after their procedures is an important part of our humanitarian mission. For us, success goes beyond completing medical procedures; it is about seeing patients recover and return to their daily lives. We remain committed to supporting healthcare initiatives that make a meaningful difference, reflecting our values of giving and our dedication to serving the community”.
Dr. Obaid Mohammed Al Jassim, said: “Many of these cases were highly complex, with some patients having already undergone three or four previous heart surgeries. Managing them required close collaboration between multiple specialties to ensure every patient received the most appropriate care”.
He added that the procedures were carried out over one week, with the team performing three to four cases each day. The positive outcomes reflected the expertise and coordinated efforts of multidisciplinary teams working together throughout each patient's care journey. He also stressed the importance of early diagnosis and timely intervention in congenital heart conditions, as both play a critical role in improving outcomes and preventing complications.
Professor Zuhair Al Helis said: “Every successful procedure represents a new beginning for a patient and their family. By providing timely access to specialized cardiac care, Nabadat helps improve health outcomes while giving patients the opportunity to return to their daily lives with greater confidence. This is made possible through the dedication and close collaboration of our multidisciplinary teams”.
A'awen, meaning “support” in Arabic, is Al Jalila Foundation's patient treatment program, which provides medical assistance to UAE-based patients, through Dubai Health facilities. The program focuses on supporting patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions, including cancer, heart disease, and kidney disease, in line with Dubai Health's vision to advance health for humanity.