Dubai Health completes 12 life-saving heart surgeries under Nabadat campaign

As part of the campaign, a delegation from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment visited Dubai Hospital to check on the patients' recovery. The delegation was led by Saif Omar Al Delail, Member of the Board of Trustees, and included Saleh Zahir Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Establishment, along with several officials. They were welcomed by Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation; Dr. Omar Al Marzooqi, Executive Director of Dubai Hospital; Dr. Obaid Mohammed Al Jassim, Consultant and Head of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Dubai Hospital and Medical Director of the "Nabadat" initiative; and Professor Zuhair Al Helis, Consultant Cardiovascular Surgeon and Leader of the "Nabadat" Medical Team.