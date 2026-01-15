Dubai Sports Council delegation explores sports philanthropy initiatives

Khalfan Juma Belhoul met the “Champions of Hope” team, which included several inspiring athletes: Yahya Al Ghassani, UAE National Football Team player and founder of YA10 Academy; Ghani Souleymane, endurance athlete and Guinness World Record holder for the T100x100 challenge; Mustafa Kaan Yildiz, swimmer and junior coach at Heroes of Hope; Coach Dan Cordero, endurance cyclist and founder of LifeSpark Cycling; Keisha Pais, open-water swimmer who completed the 15-kilometer Bonifacio Strait swim from Italy to France; Ahmed El-Shennawy, member of the inaugural Team Al Jalila Kilimanjaro charity climb and leader of the Himalayan Charity Challenge; Essam Adams, the founder of “Run 4 A Purpose” running club; and Aarti Shah, an Athlete of Determination and member of Heroes of Hope.