Dubai RTA launches 'Safe and Healthy Summer' campaign for delivery riders

Colin Xu, Head of Logistics Operations at Keeta UAE, said: "At Keeta, we believe that supporting delivery riders is a fundamental part of our responsibility to the communities we serve. We are proud to be part of this initiative led by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), which highlights the value of strong public-private collaboration in advancing the health, safety, and wellbeing of delivery riders, particularly during the summer months. Our contribution reflects Keeta's ongoing efforts to support riders with practical initiatives that help them work more safely and comfortably, while contributing to a more resilient, sustainable, and responsible delivery ecosystem in Dubai."