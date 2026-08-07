Dubai RTA launches 'Safe and Healthy Summer' campaign for delivery riders

5,000 health kits, screenings and safety tips aim to curb summer heat risks
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has rolled out a new campaign aimed at protecting delivery riders from the dangers of extreme summer heat, partnering with food delivery platform Keeta on the initiative titled 'Safe and Healthy Summer for Delivery Riders'.
Running throughout August, the campaign blends road safety awareness with health education. At its core is the distribution of 5,000 health kits, sponsored by Keeta containing medical and protective supplies, along with a hand fan and cooling towel to help prevent heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Riders will also have access to health screenings and awareness consultations delivered with the campaign's partners.
Ahmed Al Khzaimy, Director of Traffic at RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency, said: "The campaign forms part of RTA's strategy to provide delivery riders with a safer and more sustainable working environment, recognising their vital role in supporting Dubai's economy and logistics services. It is also being implemented under the 'Summer Without Accidents' initiative, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior."
The initiative builds on a year-round awareness effort that has already delivered measurable results. "In 2025, RTA carried out more than 120 field awareness activities, benefiting over 17,000 riders. Awareness messages delivered through media and social media channels also reached more than 50,000 riders. These efforts contributed to reducing fatalities involving delivery motorcycles from 35 in 2024 to 33 in 2025, despite continued growth in the number of companies and riders operating in the sector," Al Khzaimy said.
The health risks facing riders in the summer months are far from trivial. "Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are among the most serious health risks faced by those working in hot weather. Even a 2% loss of body fluids may affect concentration, reaction speed and the ability to make sound decisions while riding, according to the World Health Organisation," he noted, urging riders to drink water regularly, take sufficient rest breaks, and use appropriate protective equipment.
Al Khzaimy also highlighted the role of the private sector in making the campaign possible: "Our collaboration with the private sector on such initiatives reinforces corporate social responsibility and strengthens partnerships across the wider community. We value the support of Keeta, along with the contributions of Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) and Protectol Health in providing health and protective supplies, helping advance the campaign's community and humanitarian objectives."
RTA's awareness programmes now target a delivery workforce of more than 70,000 riders across Dubai, reflecting the authority's push to reduce accidents and reinforce the emirate's standing as a leader in safe and sustainable transport amid the sector's rapid growth.
Colin Xu, Head of Logistics Operations at Keeta UAE, said: "At Keeta, we believe that supporting delivery riders is a fundamental part of our responsibility to the communities we serve. We are proud to be part of this initiative led by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), which highlights the value of strong public-private collaboration in advancing the health, safety, and wellbeing of delivery riders, particularly during the summer months. Our contribution reflects Keeta's ongoing efforts to support riders with practical initiatives that help them work more safely and comfortably, while contributing to a more resilient, sustainable, and responsible delivery ecosystem in Dubai."