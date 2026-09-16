More than 1,000 retailers joined record 114 day shopping and tourism campaign
Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026 generated more than Dh850 million in economic returns for the emirate’s retail sector and related industries, as more than 1,000 stores and businesses took part in a record 114 day campaign, organisers said.
The campaign, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) brought together retailers, shopping centres, hotels and tourism businesses in an effort to stimulate spending during the summer season.
Hotel and hospitality promotions began on May 25, followed by the main retail campaign from July 1 to September 15. The combined programme ran for 114 consecutive days, its longest duration to date.
More than 55 government and private sector partners supported the campaign, which offered over 60 tourism packages and experiences alongside retail discounts of up to 75 per cent on fashion, fragrances, electronics, home furnishings and other products.
The campaign also offered more than 700 prizes in collaboration with the Sharjah Economic Development Department. They included 51 major prizes, among them 30 gold bars awarded to 30 winners, as well as shopping vouchers and gifts worth Dh100,000 distributed through five digital raffle draws.
A luxury car was awarded as the grand prize at the campaign’s closing ceremony and final draw at Sahara Centre.
Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, said the campaign helped stimulate retail activity while supporting businesses across the tourism, hospitality and retail supply chains.
“Sharjah Summer Promotions serves as a sustainable strategic platform for reinforcing Sharjah’s competitive position as a leading regional centre for trade and investment,” Al Owais said.
The programme also included a Back to School campaign, Fili Heritage Souq and promotional activities at Sharjah International Airport.
Family entertainment formed another part of the campaign, including Shamsa Entertainment City at Aljada, which featured interactive attractions, augmented reality activities and adventure experiences. More than 7,000 campaign branded gifts were distributed to children at participating shopping centres.