Taxis, buses and marine services power Sharjah’s holiday mobility boom
Sharjah’s transport network recorded millions of passenger journeys during the 2026 summer holiday, reflecting strong demand for public and shared transport services across the emirate, according to the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA).
Between June and August, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority recorded more than 6.6 million taxi trips, alongside significant passenger numbers on intercity and public bus services.
Intercity and public bus services transported more than 2.4 million passengers during the three-month period.
The figures reflect the continued use of different transport options by residents and visitors travelling within Sharjah and between the emirate and other destinations.
Marine transport services also recorded activity during the summer, completing 756 trips and carrying 12,240 passengers.
The results underline the role of different modes of transport in supporting mobility across the emirate.
The transport authority said it is continuing to develop safe, flexible and sustainable transport services, with a focus on improving comfort and safety for families.
The initiatives are also aimed at expanding mobility options, improving traffic flow and supporting quality of life as part of the Year of the Family 2026.
The authority said its efforts are designed to enhance the overall travel experience for both residents and visitors across Sharjah.