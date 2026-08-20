Intercity buses fitted with 10 smart cameras to monitor roads, passengers and drivers
Sharjah is expanding the use of artificial intelligence across its public transport network, deploying smart surveillance cameras on intercity buses and taxis to improve passenger safety, monitor driver behaviour and detect accidents and road hazards.
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) said intercity buses are equipped with 10 AI-powered cameras positioned inside and outside each vehicle to monitor the road, passenger movement and driver behaviour. Meanwhile, taxis have been fitted with five smart cameras providing comprehensive coverage of both the road and vehicle interior.
The AI-powered system can detect objects and pedestrians, monitor side overtaking and other movements, analyse driver behaviour and count passengers.
It can also detect accidents and lost property and issue real-time alerts, allowing faster responses to incidents and improving operational oversight.
Yousif Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, said the authority would continue investing in advanced technologies to build a safer and more sustainable transport system in line with international best practices.
The initiative is in line with the objectives of the Year of the Family by providing a safer and more reliable transportation environment that contributes to enhancing the quality of life and family stability, he added
Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Jarwan, Director of Transport Affairs at SRTA, said the smart camera system marked a significant step towards strengthening operational monitoring and improving response times to accidents and other incidents.
He said AI technologies had become a fundamental pillar in the development of transport services, helping provide safer and more comfortable journeys for passengers and drivers while supporting SRTA’s efforts to deliver smart services that meet the needs and expectations of the community.
The initiative forms part of SRTA’s strategy to adopt advanced technologies and smart solutions to improve the efficiency and quality of the transport network and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading provider of safe, smart and sustainable mobility services.