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Sharjah deploys AI cameras on buses, taxis to boost passenger safety

Intercity buses fitted with 10 smart cameras to monitor roads, passengers and drivers

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Intercity buses are equipped with 10 AI-powered cameras positioned inside and outside each vehicle to monitor the road, passenger movement and driver behaviour. Meanwhile, taxis have been fitted with five smart cameras providing comprehensive coverage of both the road and vehicle interior.
Intercity buses are equipped with 10 AI-powered cameras positioned inside and outside each vehicle to monitor the road, passenger movement and driver behaviour. Meanwhile, taxis have been fitted with five smart cameras providing comprehensive coverage of both the road and vehicle interior.
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Sharjah is expanding the use of artificial intelligence across its public transport network, deploying smart surveillance cameras on intercity buses and taxis to improve passenger safety, monitor driver behaviour and detect accidents and road hazards.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) said intercity buses are equipped with 10 AI-powered cameras positioned inside and outside each vehicle to monitor the road, passenger movement and driver behaviour. Meanwhile, taxis have been fitted with five smart cameras providing comprehensive coverage of both the road and vehicle interior.

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The AI-powered system can detect objects and pedestrians, monitor side overtaking and other movements, analyse driver behaviour and count passengers.

It can also detect accidents and lost property and issue real-time alerts, allowing faster responses to incidents and improving operational oversight.

Yousif Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, said the authority would continue investing in advanced technologies to build a safer and more sustainable transport system in line with international best practices.

The initiative is in line with the objectives of the Year of the Family by providing a safer and more reliable transportation environment that contributes to enhancing the quality of life and family stability, he added

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Jarwan, Director of Transport Affairs at SRTA, said the smart camera system marked a significant step towards strengthening operational monitoring and improving response times to accidents and other incidents.

He said AI technologies had become a fundamental pillar in the development of transport services, helping provide safer and more comfortable journeys for passengers and drivers while supporting SRTA’s efforts to deliver smart services that meet the needs and expectations of the community.

The initiative forms part of SRTA’s strategy to adopt advanced technologies and smart solutions to improve the efficiency and quality of the transport network and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading provider of safe, smart and sustainable mobility services.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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