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Sharjah launches real-time bus arrival information screens

Solar-powered displays provide live arrival times and service updates for passengers

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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The solar-powered screens will display bus arrival times in minutes, along with service alerts and updates, allowing passengers to better plan their journeys and improving the overall public transport experience across the emirate.
The solar-powered screens will display bus arrival times in minutes, along with service alerts and updates, allowing passengers to better plan their journeys and improving the overall public transport experience across the emirate.
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The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has launched a real-time bus arrival information screen project, giving passengers accurate, up-to-date information on when their buses are due to arrive.

The solar-powered screens will display bus arrival times in minutes, along with service alerts and updates, allowing passengers to better plan their journeys and improving the overall public transport experience across the emirate.

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The displays will be installed outside bus stations as well as at air-conditioned and upgraded bus stops, making real-time travel information more readily accessible to passengers.

The project forms part of SRTA’s continuing efforts to accelerate digital transformation and enhance the quality and efficiency of public transport services.

The authority said the initiative is also aimed at providing passengers with a smoother, more efficient and sustainable travel experience while supporting the continued development of Sharjah’s public transport network.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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