Sharjah launches real-time bus arrival information screens

Solar-powered displays provide live arrival times and service updates for passengers
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has launched a real-time bus arrival information screen project, giving passengers accurate, up-to-date information on when their buses are due to arrive.
The solar-powered screens will display bus arrival times in minutes, along with service alerts and updates, allowing passengers to better plan their journeys and improving the overall public transport experience across the emirate.
The displays will be installed outside bus stations as well as at air-conditioned and upgraded bus stops, making real-time travel information more readily accessible to passengers.
The project forms part of SRTA’s continuing efforts to accelerate digital transformation and enhance the quality and efficiency of public transport services.
The authority said the initiative is also aimed at providing passengers with a smoother, more efficient and sustainable travel experience while supporting the continued development of Sharjah’s public transport network.