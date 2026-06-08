Dubai RTA deploys AI-powered dashboards to improve bus services

The system uses advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence to monitor and manage bus services in real time, making the city’s public transport network more efficient and reliable.

Developed by RTA’s Public Transport Agency in partnership with the Artificial Intelligence Centre, the dashboards run on RTA’s Dataiku platform. They integrate multiple tools, including early-departure tracking, AI predictions for trip cancellations, rapid-response planning during metro disruptions, and optimisation of bus routes.

The dashboards support sustainability goals as well. By reducing engine idling and improving parking management, the initiative has cut more than 13,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

Since its launch, the system has cut early departures by more than 68% and helped maintain performance in line with global standards. During metro service disruptions, buses can now be deployed quickly, improving service continuity. Automated alerts have also enhanced the passenger experience.

The Bus Operations Control Centre forms the backbone of Dubai’s bus network, and these AI dashboards mark a shift toward a proactive operating model that strengthens service reliability and elevates the customer experience.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.