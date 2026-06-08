Dubai RTA deploys AI-powered dashboards to improve bus services

New dashboards help monitor services in real time and improve passenger experience
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced a new suite of AI-powered smart dashboards at its Bus Operations Control Centre.
The system uses advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence to monitor and manage bus services in real time, making the city’s public transport network more efficient and reliable.
Developed by RTA’s Public Transport Agency in partnership with the Artificial Intelligence Centre, the dashboards run on RTA’s Dataiku platform. They integrate multiple tools, including early-departure tracking, AI predictions for trip cancellations, rapid-response planning during metro disruptions, and optimisation of bus routes.
These tools are now fully embedded into the daily operations of the Control Centre.
Since its launch, the system has cut early departures by more than 68% and helped maintain performance in line with global standards. During metro service disruptions, buses can now be deployed quickly, improving service continuity. Automated alerts have also enhanced the passenger experience.
The dashboards support sustainability goals as well. By reducing engine idling and improving parking management, the initiative has cut more than 13,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.
The Bus Operations Control Centre forms the backbone of Dubai’s bus network, and these AI dashboards mark a shift toward a proactive operating model that strengthens service reliability and elevates the customer experience.
By embedding AI into daily operations, RTA is reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in smart city transport solutions.