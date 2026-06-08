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Dubai RTA deploys AI-powered dashboards to improve bus services

New dashboards help monitor services in real time and improve passenger experience

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Smart dashboards at the Bus Operations Control Centre enhance reliability and sustainability.
Smart dashboards at the Bus Operations Control Centre enhance reliability and sustainability.

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced a new suite of AI-powered smart dashboards at its Bus Operations Control Centre.

The system uses advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence to monitor and manage bus services in real time, making the city’s public transport network more efficient and reliable.

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How the system works

Developed by RTA’s Public Transport Agency in partnership with the Artificial Intelligence Centre, the dashboards run on RTA’s Dataiku platform. They integrate multiple tools, including early-departure tracking, AI predictions for trip cancellations, rapid-response planning during metro disruptions, and optimisation of bus routes.

These tools are now fully embedded into the daily operations of the Control Centre.

Visible results on operations, sustainability

Since its launch, the system has cut early departures by more than 68% and helped maintain performance in line with global standards. During metro service disruptions, buses can now be deployed quickly, improving service continuity. Automated alerts have also enhanced the passenger experience.

The dashboards support sustainability goals as well. By reducing engine idling and improving parking management, the initiative has cut more than 13,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

Shaping a smarter city

The Bus Operations Control Centre forms the backbone of Dubai’s bus network, and these AI dashboards mark a shift toward a proactive operating model that strengthens service reliability and elevates the customer experience.

By embedding AI into daily operations, RTA is reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in smart city transport solutions.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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