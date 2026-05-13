Al Tayer reviewed the centre’s operations and mechanisms for monitoring technical systems and services around the clock, as well as the smart solutions used to manage digital infrastructure, applications and databases. These are aligned with the highest standards of readiness, cybersecurity and operational efficiency, ensuring business continuity and efficient 24/7 operations. He was also briefed on the centre’s operational units, including the IT Support Centre and the Operations Monitoring Centre, as well as specialised technical support teams responsible for managing and operating systems and ensuring the integration of the technology infrastructure.