Student-driven learning at the centre of the classroom experience at Delhi Private School Dubai

We keep a firm finger on the pulse of the world and the buzz of our students’ interests, when we design our co-curriculum. We consider the holistic development of every child a fundamental principle that guides our policies, processes and procedures. All students participate in a multidisciplinary annual event, showcasing leadership, teamwork and innovation in a plethora of disciplines. Each phase also trains and actively participates in art, music, dance and sports. We have also incorporated the Permah Pillars to ensure direction and meaning for our students’ holistic development. Indeed, community service, entrepreneurship, empathy and kindness are seamlessly interwoven into our students daily experience.