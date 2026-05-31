How AI and digital services drives Dh5.3 billion revenue for RTA

The authority recorded more than 628 million digital transactions during the year, up 13 per cent compared with 2024, reflecting growing customer reliance on online and smart services. Digital adoption reached 96 per cent, while customer happiness with RTA services stood at 98 per cent.

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) generated Dh5.3 billion in revenue through its digital channels in 2025, marking a 20.6 per cent increase from the previous year as the emirate accelerated its transition towards a data- and artificial intelligence-driven mobility ecosystem.

“The shift to digital channels is a key pillar in advancing the mobility ecosystem and related services. RTA remains committed to delivering proactive, seamless services that meet customers’ aspirations and provide an integrated service experience built on innovation and collaboration across government entities, enhancing customers’ quality of life,” he said.

Al Tayer added: “RTA is moving ahead with expanding digital services and adopting the latest artificial intelligence technologies to deliver outstanding services to customers. RTA is also developing solutions that enhance the customer experience, support the happiness of Dubai’s residents and visitors, and reinforce the emirate’s position as a leading global model for smart cities.”

The authority’s efforts also received international recognition. During 2025, both the RTA Dubai app and S’hail app won honours at the Global Business Tech Awards, reflecting Dubai’s growing reputation as a leader in digital mobility innovation alongside major global cities such as Singapore, London, Hong Kong and Sydney.

Alternative service channels also recorded positive performance. Smart kiosks processed more than one million transactions and generated over AED 425 million in revenue, while parking reservation payments through WhatsApp exceeded Dh21.7 million. RTA also launched the “Madinati” service on WhatsApp, powered by computer vision and generative AI technologies.

The authority further enhanced customer interactions through its virtual assistant, Mahboub, expanding and upgrading 15 digital services under Phase 3 of the Services 360 Plan. The improvements increased the number of interactive services available through the platform to 32 and contributed to stronger digital adoption and revenue growth.

RTA’s website also remained a key digital channel, providing 103 services and facilitating more than 11 million transactions. The authority launched four new digital platforms and introduced additional services, including advertising signboard fine payments, violation disputes and the temporary passenger transport permit service, Naqel. An AI-powered search feature was also added to improve navigation and service accessibility.

The app’s active user base surpassed 1.2 million in 2025, while the S’hail application expanded its offerings by integrating additional nol card services and mobility features. Combined annual visits to the apps reached 68 million, a 144 per cent increase from 2024, while requests for enquiry and journey-planning services climbed 48 per cent to 48 million.

Smart applications continued to play an increasingly important role in customer engagement. Usage of services through smart apps rose by more than 25 per cent, a 40 per cent year-on-year increase. During the year, RTA introduced 18 new services through its RTA Dubai app.

RTA also recorded an 83 per cent score in the Digital Customer Experience pillar, representing a 12 per cent improvement over the previous year. It achieved a perfect score in accessibility assessments for People of Determination, underscoring its commitment to inclusive and sustainable digital services.

The authority’s performance was reflected in several key indicators. RTA achieved a score of 94 per cent on Dubai Government’s Digital Maturity Index, reaching Level 5 – the highest level of digital maturity – and ranking among the top four government entities in the emirate in 2025.

“The next phase will focus on expanding the use of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in the design and delivery of services, while strengthening integration with government digital platforms. This will help build an advanced digital ecosystem that supports sustainable growth and keeps pace with rapid global developments in mobility sector,” he concluded.

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