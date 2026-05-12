The DFM-listed company reported revenue of over Dh 1 billion for the three months ended March 31 , up 11.9 per cent from Dh 906 million a year earlier. Profit for the period rose 1.9 per cent to Dh87 million, while profit before tax remained largely stable at Dh101 million.

The company said sales growth was supported by strong demand for fresh food and private label products, higher online sales and new store openings. Since April 2025, Spinneys has opened 13 new stores across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, including three during the first quarter of 2026.

In the UAE, where most food products are imported, retailers and distributors have increasingly focused on stockpiling, diversified sourcing and local supply partnerships in recent years (post-COVID and now the regional war) to avoid shortages during periods of disruption.

Kumar said, "We have also been relatively fortunate in the current environment, with around 88 per cent of our stores located in residential communities rather than in tourist or office-led locations, meaning that the majority of our business has been impacted less from the disruption seen elsewhere as a result of the regional conflict.”

Looking ahead, the retail giant said uncertainty linked to regional dynamics makes it difficult to provide a firm outlook for the rest of 2026. The retailer said it is focusing on tighter cost controls, logistics efficiency and spending discipline to protect margins amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.