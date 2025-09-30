Under the terms of the agreement, Ayala Corporation will hold a 60-percent stake in the joint venture, while Spinneys will own the remaining 40 percent. The two companies will execute a two-phased approach, leveraging the specific strengths of each partner. Initially, Spinneys will assist in establishing and overseeing the supermarket’s store operations. Once the operational framework is fully set up, ongoing management and the day-to-day responsibilities will transition completely to the joint venture entity.