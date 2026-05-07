The larger increase came from developer parking, where spaces rose from 18,700 in Q1 2025 to 59,100 in Q1 2026. Parkin said this was the result of contracts signed and announced mainly in the second half of last year. Between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026 alone, the company added 26,900 developer parking spaces.

The company also began testing a new smart scan car camera system in February, with the technology installed on one inspection vehicle. The roof-mounted system is designed for use in more congested parts of Dubai and aims to reduce the need for on-foot inspections.

“I am pleased to report that we began 2026 on a strong footing, delivering total revenue of Dh384 million, a 41% increase on the same period last year, alongside a 36% increase in net profit to a record Dh185 million," said Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin. "During the quarter, we continued to expand our operational footprint, adding both public and developer parking spaces to our portfolio, while seasonal card sales reached a record 100.6k, a 129% year-on-year increase,” he said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.