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Parkin, Secure Parking partner to accelerate roll out of barrierless, smart parking across the UAE

Strategic alliance to accelerate automated parking solutions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Parkin, Secure Parking partner to accelerate roll out of barrierless, smart parking across the UAE
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Parkin Company, Dubai’s leading provider of paid public parking facilities and services, has signed a strategic partnership with SP Corporation Car Parking Management LLC (Secure Parking) to accelerate the rollout of barrierless, smart parking systems across the UAE.

The collaboration follows a successful pilot project at City Walk and brings together Parkin’s advanced digital platform with Secure Parking’s international expertise as a global smart mobility operator managing more than 1.2 million parking spaces across 13 countries. The initiative is set to enhance urban mobility while enabling seamless, automated payment solutions for motorists.

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The partnership will focus on fast-tracking the transition to camera-based, barrierless and ticketless parking infrastructure throughout Dubai and the wider UAE. By integrating Parkin’s app and digital wallet capabilities with Secure Parking’s operational experience, customers can expect a smoother, more efficient parking journey, including frictionless entry and exit.

Aligned with the UAE’s smart city vision, the initiative is designed to establish a scalable framework for public-private parking integration. It marks a significant step in Parkin’s broader strategy to expand digital, automated parking solutions, building on existing collaborations across major retail destinations and transport networks.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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