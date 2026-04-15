Strategic alliance to accelerate automated parking solutions
Parkin Company, Dubai’s leading provider of paid public parking facilities and services, has signed a strategic partnership with SP Corporation Car Parking Management LLC (Secure Parking) to accelerate the rollout of barrierless, smart parking systems across the UAE.
The collaboration follows a successful pilot project at City Walk and brings together Parkin’s advanced digital platform with Secure Parking’s international expertise as a global smart mobility operator managing more than 1.2 million parking spaces across 13 countries. The initiative is set to enhance urban mobility while enabling seamless, automated payment solutions for motorists.
The partnership will focus on fast-tracking the transition to camera-based, barrierless and ticketless parking infrastructure throughout Dubai and the wider UAE. By integrating Parkin’s app and digital wallet capabilities with Secure Parking’s operational experience, customers can expect a smoother, more efficient parking journey, including frictionless entry and exit.
Aligned with the UAE’s smart city vision, the initiative is designed to establish a scalable framework for public-private parking integration. It marks a significant step in Parkin’s broader strategy to expand digital, automated parking solutions, building on existing collaborations across major retail destinations and transport networks.