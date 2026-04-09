From Ravi to Naif Baker: Why Dubai’s iconic small businesses are going ‘free parking’
Dubai: Parkin, the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has launched 'Spots for Shops', a first-of-its-kind initiative that allows drivers to validate their parking fees through the Parkin app by supporting neighbourhood small businesses, turning routine stops into opportunities to discover and support local outlets.
In a city where 90 per cent of residents rely on private vehicles, one of the highest rates of car dependency globally, parking plays a role beyond movement. It influences where people stop, where they spend, and which businesses get noticed.
While major retail destinations benefit from free parking, smaller neighbourhood businesses often depend on paid public spaces outside their doors, where even a quick visit can come with an added cost.
The new initiative aims to shift that dynamic. Drivers can offset their parking fees through qualifying purchases at participating businesses, with the amount credited directly to their Parkin wallet. In effect, it brings the convenience of mall parking to the street, transforming parking from a cost into an incentive to explore the city’s smaller, often overlooked businesses.
Park in any paid Parkin space near a participating business
Pay the applicable fee within your parking zone
Make a qualifying purchase based on the merchant’s minimum spend
Have your parking validated through the Parkin app using your mobile number
Receive instant cashback in your Parkin wallet
Participating businesses so far include Ravi Restaurant, Naif Baker, The Laundry Hub, Damyati Plus, Cycle 2 Cycle, San Diego Key Cutting, Al Embratoor and Soam Vegetarian, with more expected to join as the initiative expands.
The pilot phase will include 15 companies in its first wave, with parking redemption set to go live on the Parkin app in early May 2026. Businesses interested in participating in the initiative can visit Parkin’s website at www.parkin.ae/spots-for-shops.
Through the initiative, Parkin is offering a digital platform that enables small businesses to increase footfall by providing parking validation and cashback incentives, while residents and visitors gain easier access to neighbourhood destinations across the city.
Speaking on the campaign, Osama AlSafi, Chief Operating Officer at Parkin, said: “Small businesses play a vital role in Dubai’s economic landscape, and ‘Spot for Shops’ reflects how Parkin is reimagining parking as an enabler of urban mobility and local commerce. By seamlessly connecting parking with everyday retail experiences, we are making it easier for customers to access neighbourhood destinations while supporting local businesses and strengthening the wider ecosystem that drives the city’s growth.”
Developed in collaboration with FP7 McCANN and produced by No Garlic No Onions, the campaign also extends beyond the app. Designated parking spaces will feature bespoke artwork and messaging, turning them into street-level billboards that guide drivers towards participating businesses and nearby discoveries.