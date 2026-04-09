Speaking on the campaign, Osama AlSafi, Chief Operating Officer at Parkin, said: “Small businesses play a vital role in Dubai’s economic landscape, and ‘Spot for Shops’ reflects how Parkin is reimagining parking as an enabler of urban mobility and local commerce. By seamlessly connecting parking with everyday retail experiences, we are making it easier for customers to access neighbourhood destinations while supporting local businesses and strengthening the wider ecosystem that drives the city’s growth.”